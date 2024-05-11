Tuesday is designated as International MSHP Awareness Day News, Sports, Work





Imagine renting your house for a year, coming home after that year, opening the front door, and having an avalanche of trash pouring out the door because the tenants never took it out. This is a bit like what the body of a person with an MPS disorder is experiencing in every cell. MPS stands for mucopolysaccharidosis, named after the “garbage” that is not removed from the cells. Mucopolysaccharides – the long chains of sugars (carbohydrates) in our cells – is the term that used to be used for this “garbage”, but today these carbohydrates have been renamed glycosaminoglycans and are commonly called GAGs.

Everyone has these GAGs in their cells. They help build bones, cartilage, tendons, corneas, skin and connective tissue. They are also in the fluid that lubricates our joints. In a properly functioning body, these GAGs do their job and are then continuously broken down by a total of 11 different enzymes. In each of the different types of MPS disease, one of these enzymes is either insufficiently produced, absent, or produced incorrectly. The result is that GAGs are not broken down properly and they accumulate in cells, blood, brain, spinal cord and connective tissue. In other words, GAGs ("garbage") accumulate in every cell throughout the body. Tuesday is International MPH Awareness Day, a day set aside to promote awareness of these rare diseases. Local resident Wayne Eppehimer was born with MPS type II, also known as Hunter Syndrome. Newborn screening did not exist when he was born, and while the disease had been discovered, it was not well known. He spent years going to Shriners clinics in his hometown of Meadville, Pennsylvania, because he was knee-deep, but never learned the underlying cause. Finally in his teenage years, Shriner's Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania admitted him for an extended stay. They ran tests for several months and finally concluded that he had Hunter Syndrome. There was no treatment at the time, so Eppehimer returned home and got on with life. It wasn't until Eppehimer was in his 50s that medical therapy for his type of MPS became available. It took years of research to identify the specific enzyme missing for Hunter Syndrome, and then more time to develop an artificial enzyme to replace it in the body. This therapy, known as enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), is administered through an infusion every week. Eppehimer has been receiving ERT for nearly 16 years. ERT is not a cure, but it has helped slow the progression of his disease and has definitely added years to his life. ERT and other therapies exist today for about half of MSD diseases and are part of what Awareness Day is all about. In addition to raising public awareness of these disorders, Society members spend time meeting with their state senators and representatives to advocate for things like newborn screening and funding for further research. The good thing about much of the research being done on rare conditions is that the findings are transferable to other conditions. Researchers learn a lot about the human body through their efforts to find treatments and cures. For example, there are FDA trials now underway in MPS patients designed to deliver drugs across the blood-brain barrier (a tightly sealed layer of cells that regulates what can enter the brain). As researchers learn how to open the barrier to transport drugs across it, conditions such as Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, brain tumors and depression could all benefit. Aunt Joan's Pearl City Popcorn, a local company founded by Eppehimer's wife, Joan, has joined the effort to promote MPS Awareness Day. To spread awareness of Jamestown, the company adds informational labels and purple bows — the representative color for the MPS Society — to their packaging from April to June. This special promotion is called "Purple Bow Sale". All proceeds from Purple Bow Sales are donated to the National MPS Association. On Wednesday, May 15th, Aunt Joan's will be in Tracy Plaza from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm selling popcorn in honor of MPS Awareness Day. In addition, City Hall will be lit up purple and the mayor will issue a proclamation recognizing Tuesday as MPS Awareness Day. Those interested in learning more about these diseases can visit the Society's website, mpssociety.org. To learn about purchasing Aunt Joan's Popcorn, visit Aunt Joan's Pearl City Popcorn on Facebook.

