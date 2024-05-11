Flash floods kill hundreds and injure many more in Afghanistan, Taliban say





ISLAMABAD — ISLAMABAD (AP) Flooding from unusually heavy seasonal rainfall in Afghanistan has killed more than 300 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, the U.N. food agency said Saturday. The World Food Program said it was distributing fortified biscuits to survivors of one of the many floods that have hit Afghanistan in recent weeks, mainly the northern province of Baghlan, which took the brunt of the flooding on Friday. In neighboring Takhar province, state media reported that floods killed at least 20 people. Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people gathered Saturday behind the hospital in Baghlan looking for their loved ones. An official tells them they should start digging graves while their staff is busy preparing the bodies for burial. Zabihullah Mujahid, the main spokesman for the Taliban government, posted on social media platform X that “hundreds … have succumbed to these catastrophic floods, while a significant number have sustained injuries. Mujahid identified the provinces of Badakhshan, Baghlan, Ghor and Herat as the hardest hit. He added that the widespread destruction has resulted in significant financial losses. He said the government had ordered the mobilization of all available resources to rescue people, transport the injured and recover the dead. The floods hit as Afghanistan is still reeling from a string of earthquakes earlier in the year as well as severe flooding in March, said Salma Ben Aissa, Afghanistan director for the International Rescue Committee. Communities have lost entire families, while livelihoods have been destroyed as a result, she said. This should ring an alarm bell for world leaders and international donors: we call on them not to forget Afghanistan during these turbulent global times. The IRC said that in addition to the lives lost, infrastructure including roads and power lines had been destroyed in Baghlan, Ghor, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Samangan, Badghis and Takhar provinces. He said the agency is preparing to increase its emergency response in the affected areas. The Taliban's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the country's air force has already started evacuating people in Baghlan and rescued a large number of people stuck in flooded areas and transported 100 wounded to military hospitals in the region. Richard Bennett, the UN's special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, told X that the floods are a stark reminder of Afghanistan's vulnerability to the climate crisis, and immediate aid and long-term planning are needed by the Taliban and international actors. At least 70 people died in April from heavy rains and floods in the country. About 2,000 houses, three mosques and four schools were also damaged.

