Footprints to Follow: The Story of Life | News, Sports, Work





“They were all with an agreement in one place” (Acts 2:1b NKJV). I attended elementary school in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. This September marks 65 years since I entered kindergarten. Almost everyone in my class (class of '66) is turning 70 this year. My former classmates span the globe; further resides in New Zealand. Some still live in the Cleveland area and are lifelong friends. One of our classmates began the process of reconnection several years ago. Through Facebook, he invited us to send class photos and contact information. Inspired by his example (and remembering a 6th grade reunion many years ago at the home of one of our classmates), I decided to host a reunion this coming summer. It has been an adventure to catch up with people I literally haven't seen in 50 years. I left some voicemails for people I haven't spoken to since the sixties! And I've loved every moment of the process. I laughed with longtime friends and made new connections with people who may not remember me. I heard parts of a life story from a woman who has traveled the world, cooking in different countries and being a cook on cruise ships. I reminisced with an old friend when I watched Captain Kangaroo. (Does anyone remember the banana man from that show? My friend does!) They reminded me of sleep and inspiring teachers and childish pranks. Many of these classmates will not make it to the reunion: too many miles to travel, health concerns, or other commitments. Unfortunately, we have lost some of our group. And yet, people in Colorado, Texas, Washington and Illinois have pledged to come. Everyone has responded positively to this idea. We also have an updated Facebook page and continue to share our stories. We hope to magnify those who cannot attend in person. The years have passed quickly. When we sat in class many decades ago, we could not have imagined the spouses we would choose, the careers we would pursue, the life lessons we would learn. I am grateful for the opportunity to “stop time” for an evening, to remember who we were and to celebrate where we have come. Perhaps we will share sadness, grief and disappointment, but certainly joy, achievement, perseverance and faith. And, of course, we will celebrate our 70th birthday! I invite you to stop with me and consider who you want to connect with, whose life story you would like to hear, what memories you want to evoke and share. Life is precious and shared experience is meaningful. God has given us the gift of life and fellow travelers along the way. Even if there is a gap of half a century between conversations, we can pick up where we left off and maybe make new friends. Maybe a 6th grade reunion isn't the option you'll choose, but I encourage you to remember, reconnect, and have fun! Barbara Hart Yorks, First Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg Today's latest news and more in your inbox

