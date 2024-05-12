Governor Kelly vetoes two bills







TOPEKA Governor Laura Kelly today vetoed the House Substitute for Senate Bill 172 and the House Substitute for Senate Bill 232. The following veto message is from Governor Kelly regarding her House Substitute veto of Senate Bill 172: While I agree that it is important for our state to implement stronger protections against foreign adversaries, this legislation contains numerous provisions that may be unconstitutional and cause unintended consequences. Many of the provisions in the House Substitute for Senate Bill 172 are overly broad and not narrowly tailored to enhance the security of our states by limiting the disruption of legitimate investment and business relationships. Moreover, the retroactive nature of this legislation raises further serious constitutional concerns. I am not willing to sign a bill that has the potential to harm the states future prosperity and economic development. If the Legislature is serious about protecting Kansans from foreign adversaries, it should consider more narrow and forward-looking proposals that focus on bad actors while ensuring that legitimate business relationships with potential trading partners and businesses small not to be affected. Accordingly, pursuant to Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I veto the House Substitute for Senate Bill 172.

The following veto message is from Governor Kelly regarding her House Substitute Veto for Senate Bill 232: This divisive legislation has far-reaching and sweeping implications that undermine the will of the majority of Kansans who voted overwhelmingly in 2022 to protect women's constitutional rights to make decisions about their pregnancy. This is another blatant attempt by extreme politicians in the legislature to gain more control over the personal, private medical decisions of women and their families. Kansans have already made it abundantly clear that they do not want lawmakers involved in personal matters. It's time to listen to them. As I have said before, I refuse to sign legislation that goes against the will of the majority of Kansans who voted on August 2, 2022. Accordingly, pursuant to Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I veto the House Substitute for Senate Bill 232. ###

