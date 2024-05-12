US State Department report says Israel may have acted 'inconsistently' with international law obligations – JURIST





A US Department of State report summary released on Friday alleged that Israel may have used US-provided weapons in a manner “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law (IHL) obligations, but could not conclude whether US weaponry was used in specific incidents. The State Department's NSM-20 report acknowledged that the US government received allegations of Israeli IHL violations since the October 7 Hamas attacks from “[c]readable UN, NGO and media sources.” The State Department further wrote that “some systems operated by Israel are entirely of US origin (eg, manned attack aircraft) and have likely been involved in incidents that raise concerns about Israeli compliance.” for IHL”. However, the State Department could not assess whether US weaponry had been used in specific high-profile incidents, such as the Israeli attack on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed seven aid workers. The US reported that Israel's sharing of information about the use of US weapons has been limited and claimed that Hamas' tendency to target civilian populations makes it difficult to ascertain whether individual attacks violate international law. Despite expressing concerns about Israel's “action and inaction” that prevented humanitarian aid from being sent to Gaza, the US acknowledged that Israel took steps such as opening the Kerem Shalom border crossing to allow more aid into the enclave. Thus, the US did not conclude that Israel is “prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transportation or delivery of [US] humanitarian aid” to Gaza. The NSM-20 report also describes US partners Colombia, Iraq, Kenya, Nigeria and Ukraine's compliance with IHL, concluding that, while Iraqi, Kenya, Nigerian AND Ukrainian security forces may have been involved in human rights violations, no US weaponry sent to those countries was used in such violations. The Israel-Hamas conflict has drawn international attention for its impact on civilians in both Israel and Gaza. After the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,100 Israelis killed and more than 250 hostages, Israel launched a offensive in Gaza that is said to have led to the deaths of 30,000 Palestinians. In January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent violations of the Genocide Convention in Gaza following a complaint from South Africa. Then, in March, the ICJ ordered Israel to take all necessary measures to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave. Israel launched attacks on the Gaza city of Rafah on Monday amid international concerns that Israel could overrun the city, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge. US President Joe Biden issued a memorandum NSM-20 in February, requiring the Departments of State and Defense to produce reports for various congressional committees outlining whether U.S. weapons and defense services are being used in compliance with IHL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2024/05/us-state-department-report-says-israel-may-have-acted-inconsistently-with-international-law-obligations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos