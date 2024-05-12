It wouldn't be Mother's Day in the United States without the classic traditions Americans know best: large bouquets of roses and carnations, homemade cards, special outings and appreciation for mothers near and far.

When the party first started in 1907 by Anna Jarvis to honor mothers, the day's event was at a Methodist church in West Virginia, where white carnations were reportedly distributed to attendees. President Woodrow Wilson in 1914 declared the second Sunday in May a national holiday.

Jarvis strongly advocated for a day dedicated to mothers and then very sorry how commercialized it became. In the years since, the holiday has become even more commercialized, at the expense of consumers a record of $33.5 billion.

Over the years, other countries have adopted Mother's Day, each offering its own unique take — some perhaps closer to the celebrations Jarvis envisioned. Some countries celebrate on different dates, and others in May. Mexico celebrates on May 10, Thailand on August 12, Peru on the second Sunday in May and France usually on the last Sunday in May, while the United Kingdom celebrates on the last Sunday of Lent, which changes each year.

There's everything from mariachi serenades to visits to the local church to traditional meals made to honor the family matriarch. Regardless of what the holidays may look like, the goal is the same: to share an appreciation for women at the center of the family.

Here's a sampling of some of the Mother's Day traditions in other countries around the globe.

Mexico

Dia de Las Madres is celebrated every year on May 10 and the festivities do not disappoint. Mexicans usually have days off, so when the holiday falls on a weekday, they are able to stay at home and spend the day with their mother.

“The mother here is a very important figure,” Lola Barba, a mother of two who grew up in Mexico City, told CBS News. “The country stops when it's Mother's Day here.”

People go to buy flowers before celebrating Mother's Day at a market in Mexico City. Luis Barron/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images



The week before Mother's Day, primary schools organize festivals with dances, plays and songs. Mothers are invited to watch and taste the treats, Barba said. Families usually gather during the day for large meals with traditional menu items including mole, pozole and enchiladas, while others choose to take their mothers to a local restaurant. But nothing beats the tradition of hiring mariachi bands or trios to serenade mothers – sometimes quite early in the morning to wake them up!

Mexican Mother's Day came at the same time as a holiday in the US, just over a century ago. Mexico later erected a monument to mothers called The Monument to the Mother.

While she's now based in Los Angeles, Barba still tends to celebrate Mother's Day on the 10th. “I usually celebrate that day, and sometimes I celebrate twice!” she said.

Lola Barba, a mother of two who grew up in Mexico City, attends a festival at her granddaughter's school. Courtesy Lola Barba



PERU

Peruvians celebrate Mother's Day, known as “Feliz Dia Mama,” by gathering the whole family, either at a restaurant or at a relative's house.

“In my family, we usually gather around lunchtime at someone's house and spend the next few hours together, enjoying each other's company and strengthening our family bonds,” said Laura Gonzales, 77, a mother from Lima. Peru for CBS News.

Families are also known to gather at cemeteries to pay their respects to deceased mothers, aunts and grandmothers — especially those who live in provinces outside the capital city of Lima, Gonzales said. Many of them bring food, drink and flowers to place on the graves. Sellers have caught on now they sell flowers, balloons and signs outside the cemetery. What may seem like a somber tradition is actually considered a joyous celebration among Peruvian families.

Gonzales said that in the past, children usually wore a red rose if their mother was alive, or a white one if they were dead. The tradition has faded over time, but red roses are still one of the most favorite flower choices for mothers.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Mother's Day has another name: Mothering Sunday, which honors the connection to the church in addition to mothers. During the Middle Ages, people who had left would return every year on the fourth Sunday of Lent to visit their “Mother” church. — usually where they were baptized. This was an opportunity to reconnect after long periods apart. Today, Mothering Sunday is still celebrated on the last Sunday of Lent, the date of which changes every year.

A Mother's Day message in the window of a trinket and card shop in London on March 5, 2018. Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images



The holiday's connection to religion is less obvious these days, said Susan Morgan, a 65-year-old mother of three who lives in Suffolk, England. As a little girl, she remembers visiting family for afternoon tea and bringing them flowers and a homemade card.

“It felt like an important day for me, a little bit religious, and to go with my mom to show respect to her mom and her mom,” Morgan told CBS News.

Thailand

In Thailand, Mother's Day is a holiday that the whole country comes together in – it's a public holiday and people are given the day off. Originally celebrated on April 15, the holiday was moved to August 12, 1976 to coincide with the birthday of Queen Sirikita member of the Thai royal family.

A woman poses for photos in front of the portrait of Queen Sirikit at Sanam Luang during Queen Sirikit's 88th birthday celebrations on August 12, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Queen's birthday is the same day as Mother's Day. Wang Guoan/China News Service via Getty Images



With two reasons to celebrate, there is much buzz. Leading up to the 12th, buildings across the country are decorated with images of the Queen, along with flags, flowers and colorful lights. In Bangkok, Thailand's capital, fireworks can be seen lighting up the sky during an annual ceremony for the queen.

Children offer their mothers white jasmine flowers, which are on high DEMAND in and around the party. “This is not just a holiday; it's the day we appreciate mothers and motherhood and reflect on how grateful we are,” said Ploy Khunisorn, who lived in Thailand for 22 years but currently lives in Boston.

Last year, The US Embassy in Thailand has expressed warm congratulations for the queen and all thai mothers.

France

Celebrations look different depending on the family, but in France, it is typical to offer mothers small gifts and bouquets of flowers, like the famous ones. Lily of the valley.

Mother's Day is usually held on the last Sunday in May.

Spending quality time with loved ones is also an important part of how the French mark the day, Anne-Sophie Bellemin, a French mother of two who lives in the town of Novalaise, told CBS News.

Bellemin said that her husband has historically gone to MArKet, market, Mother's Day morning to buy a colorful bouquet filled with roses, daisies and other flowers. “It was a tradition for the children to give me the bouquet that my husband had bought,” she said.