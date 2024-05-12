A layer of dust over Paris | News, Sports, Work

International
A layer of dust over Paris
I have just returned from a week in Paris which is the most beautiful city in the world. I don't see how any rational human being could argue otherwise. And polls agree that the city of love conquers all.
I am particularly enamored with the city's “joie de vivre”, which means “joy of living”. Parisians find joy in what they eat, where they go, the conversations they have and how they spend their time. Everything is beautiful from food to architecture and fashion.
But even in beautiful Paris, the threat of an uncertain future lurked behind old wooden doors and on busy street corners where homeless migrants pitched new tents, undeterred by city officials. The wonderful parks, blooming with spring flowers, were filled with crowds of children from other countries, who sat in groups on benches, oblivious to the world moving around them, looking lost in a sea of Parisians rolled over without acknowledging their presence.
Patrol boats sped down the Seine at full speed, ready for student protests near the city's universities, where armed police, three rings deep, surrounded small handfuls of students. I think the new crew of protesting students are misguided, not yet wise enough to understand the true breadth of the world's problems, but still, the way they were surrounded and subjugated felt ominous.
As in the cities of the United States, immigrants have replaced the French as taxi drivers, sales clerks, museum attendants and other menial workers. Your taxi driver no longer knows how to get to the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre. It uses Google Maps.
In Parisian neighborhoods, bursting with chic cafés and bakeries, bakeries and patisseries, there are signs of change. Immigrants are opening falafel shops, or Indian restaurants, and the smell of curry wafts through several streets, mixing with the smell of freshly baked baguettes.
At the airport, customs agents have been replaced by machines. Travelers enter booths where their photos are taken and their passports are scanned.
France has a long history of protest, dating back to the French Revolution, but France has also been a liberal, socialist country for many years now. They have been conditioned to accept radical change much longer than Americans, and no one seems particularly alarmed by the layer of dust slowly settling over the city. For the first time since I visited Paris more than a decade ago, I saw more trash on the streets and graffiti everywhere.
I would like to ask a graffiti artist what possesses them to damage the most beautiful structures of civilization? Why should the world be forced to live with their personal dissatisfaction?
One evening, I went to hear four world-class violinists perform Vivaldi in the thirteenth-century Saint Chapelle, with its 900 stained-glass windows and ancient relics from biblical times kept in its secret chambers. A young Chinese man sat next to me, there to listen to one of the gifts that Western civilization has given us over the centuries.
It was hard not to be moved by the musician's performance as it reverberated throughout the massive church, the acoustics adding an otherworldly sound to the evening. When the music stopped, I asked the Chinese gentleman next to me if he had enjoyed the concert and he nodded enthusiastically.
In fact, throughout the week, I saw thousands of Chinese travelers eating creme brulee, buying designer clothes, and looking at paintings created by European artists over the centuries. They seemed hungry for her, overwhelmed and fascinated by her.
Sadly, these very achievements – the evolution of art, music, culinary pursuits, style and architecture – things the West has spent all its time perfecting – are the very things our current world leaders wish to de-emphasize. They open the borders in the West to millions and millions of immigrants, which then serves to dilute the unique cultures. They stifle creativity by stifling freedom. They watch as hordes of gangs paint graffiti on ancient walls. They replace paychecks with technology and strangle those who disagree with their agenda by surrounding them with clubs and guns.
I've seen the same thing happen all over the world in my travels – in places from Nicaragua to Armenia to Sweden and Chile – this theme plays out over and over again. I've written about it here many times in countless columns for a decade now. But as in Paris, and as in Peru, no one seems particularly alarmed. At least not on the surface of ending it, or firing those responsible.
We are not defending the unique gifts that Western Civilization has given the world. Think of the Stataveria violin, or the perfect pasta, or the beauty of Beethoven's music, or the one non-physical achievement that is freedom—think of these things, and think of a world without them.
