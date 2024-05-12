Spectacular photos show the northern lights around the world

The powerful solar storm ignites the spectacular display of northern lights across the globe

A series of powerful solar storms colored skies across the northern hemisphere this weekend as people witnessed brilliant displays of the northern lights in the United States, Canada, Europe, China and beyond. Officials have said the dazzling light displays could continue for several more days.

of Aurora Borealis — The phenomenon more commonly known as the northern lights — occurs due to a molecular collision in the upper levels of the Earth's atmosphere that causes bursts of energy to be released in the form of visible light. The aurora borealis has a counterpart, the aurora australis, or southern lights, which is the same phenomenon in the southern hemisphere. These light shows can be visible for up to half the year in certain places near each of the planet's two poles, but it is unusual to see them in areas that are closer to the equator, which is why shows on North AmericaEurope and other countries in similar latitudes were such a treat in recent days.

The aurora will extend from the poles toward the equator during periods of intense space weather activity, and in the past have been known to reach as far as the continental US when the activity is particularly extreme. That's what happened over the weekend, after an unusually strong geomagnetic storm reached Earth and set the stage for a string of explosive overnight scenes around the world. The geomagnetic storm that arrived on Friday was a historic G5the highest level on a ranking scale that begins at G1, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Additional Aurora viewing (weather permitting) may be possible this evening into tomorrow! A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Sunday, May 12. Periods of G4-G5 geomagnetic storms are possible! 👀 https://t.co/iibFBuyzXo — National Weather Service (@NWS) May 11, 2024

A solar storm of that size has not come into contact with Earth in decades. It arrived amid a parade of coronal mass ejections — bursts of magnetic field and other solar material from the Sun's corona that can trigger geomagnetic storms — which continued to fuel northern lights displays through Friday and Saturday. The next bursts of solar material are expected to reach Earth Sunday noonaccording to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, which issued a geomagnetic storm watch in anticipation of G4 or G5 events that could follow those upcoming coronal mass ejections.

“Watches at this level are very rare,” the space weather forecast center said in an advisory Saturday. He noted that approaching solar activity could cause the aurora to “become visible over much of the northern half of the country, and possibly as far south as Alabama to northern California.”

Ahead of the next round of solar flares, here's a look at some brilliant auroras that have materialized so far this weekend in various parts of the world.

The northern lights fill the sky at Bogus Basin Ski Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Green / AP



A communications tower is silhouetted against the northern lights on Saturday, May 11, 2024, near St. Joseph, Missouri. Charlie Riedel / AP



The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is visible over Ann Arbor, Michigan, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. Dee-Ann Durbin / AP



The northern lights shine in the sky above a farmhouse late Friday, May 10, 2024, in Brunswick, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty / AP



The northern lights shine in the sky near Kroschel, Minn., late Friday, May 10, 2024. Owen Caputo Sullivan / AP



In this long exposure image, the northern lights are seen in the sky on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Estacada, Oregon. Jenny Kane / AP



The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, are seen from Arlington, Texas, on Friday, May 10, 2024. Julio Cortez / AP



The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are visible over Lake Washington in Renton, Washington, Friday evening, May 10, 2024. Lindsey Wasson/AP



Aurora borealis over Jericho Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May 10, 2024. Chris Helgren/REUTERS



The aurora borealis is seen over The Roaches near Leek, Staffordshire, UK on May 10, 2024. Carl Recine / REUTERS



The northern lights are seen over the lake near Szczytno, Poland, on May 10, 2024. Kacper Pempel / REUTERS



The aurora borealis lights up the skies over the southwestern Siberian city of Tara, in Russia's Omsk region, on May 11, 2024. Alexey Malgavko / REUTERS



The northern lights shine in the skies over China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on May 11, 2024. VCG/VCG via Getty Images



