International
Spectacular photos show the northern lights around the world
A series of powerful solar storms colored skies across the northern hemisphere this weekend as people witnessed brilliant displays of the northern lights in the United States, Canada, Europe, China and beyond. Officials have said the dazzling light displays could continue for several more days.
of Aurora Borealis — The phenomenon more commonly known as the northern lights — occurs due to a molecular collision in the upper levels of the Earth's atmosphere that causes bursts of energy to be released in the form of visible light. The aurora borealis has a counterpart, the aurora australis, or southern lights, which is the same phenomenon in the southern hemisphere. These light shows can be visible for up to half the year in certain places near each of the planet's two poles, but it is unusual to see them in areas that are closer to the equator, which is why shows on North AmericaEurope and other countries in similar latitudes were such a treat in recent days.
The aurora will extend from the poles toward the equator during periods of intense space weather activity, and in the past have been known to reach as far as the continental US when the activity is particularly extreme. That's what happened over the weekend, after an unusually strong geomagnetic storm reached Earth and set the stage for a string of explosive overnight scenes around the world. The geomagnetic storm that arrived on Friday was a historic G5the highest level on a ranking scale that begins at G1, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A solar storm of that size has not come into contact with Earth in decades. It arrived amid a parade of coronal mass ejections — bursts of magnetic field and other solar material from the Sun's corona that can trigger geomagnetic storms — which continued to fuel northern lights displays through Friday and Saturday. The next bursts of solar material are expected to reach Earth Sunday noonaccording to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, which issued a geomagnetic storm watch in anticipation of G4 or G5 events that could follow those upcoming coronal mass ejections.
“Watches at this level are very rare,” the space weather forecast center said in an advisory Saturday. He noted that approaching solar activity could cause the aurora to “become visible over much of the northern half of the country, and possibly as far south as Alabama to northern California.”
Ahead of the next round of solar flares, here's a look at some brilliant auroras that have materialized so far this weekend in various parts of the world.
