US Army Interpreter Bridges Cultures at African Lion 2024 | ARTICLE

BEN GHILOUF, Tunisia The cultures of the United States and Tunisia differ greatly, from customs and signs of respect to social norms and taboos. In the joint military training environment of African Lion 2024 (AL24)neglecting these social rules can damage relationships and inadvertently cause incidents.
US Army Task Force Southern Europe, Africa (SETAF-AF) considered these challenges when planning AL24. Among those tasked with addressing these challenges is U.S. Army Sgt. Qahtan Karoomi, a gatherer of human intelligence assigned to him 300 Military Intelligence Brigade, Utah National Guard. Karoomi serves as an interpreter in training to help bridge the cultural gap between US service members and African partner countries.
We are the bridge between two nations and cultures, said Karoomi. We don't just interpret or translate words or documents. We interpret the culture, the background, the stories, the history. Often, I explain the historical meaning behind a particular word or story while I am translating or interpreting.
AL24 is a joint multinational exercise involving more than 8,100 participants from 27 NATO countries and contingents. This environment presents many opportunities for misunderstandings.
Our work is critical because we carefully translate, interpret and explain these two cultures to each other, Karoomi said. Without our work, it would be impossible for people who need to collaborate to understand each other.
Originally from Baghdad, Iraq, Karoomi became a local translator for the US Army in 2003.
When the war happened, I noticed that the American army in Baghdad lacked interpreters, recalls Karoomi. I decided to step up and help. Since then, I loved the job.
Karoomi continued to work with the military in Iraq until he was able to join the force himself. He became an American citizen in 2014 and believes that his dual experience as an Iraqi and an American enables him to understand and articulate both perspectives.
With our partner countries, they understand that Americans care, Karoomi said. When I walk in and they see there's an interpreter, I can see the sense of relief because they know I'm going to explain things in a way they can understand. It's the same for Americans.
Karoomis' cheerful personality and signature bushy mustache have helped him explain cultural nuances and prepare U.S. service members for deployment by teaching them how to work effectively with an interpreter.
I want to help them get to know the work through an interpreter, said Karoomi. For example, they often speak in long sentences and do not pause long enough for an interpreter to translate. I am translating and teaching these young leaders the skills they will need if they are ever mobilized.
Karoomi aims to foster stronger relations between US and African partner countries during AL24. He also works on an anti-drug program for the DEA through Utah National Guardwhere his language skills are vital.
I use my language a lot in my work, said Karoomi. When we talk to Tunisians or Moroccans, I learn more about the language and cultural background. This improves my language skills and gives me more tools to use when I get home.
Throughout AL24, Karoomi has been involved in a variety of events, from interpreting customs instructions to discussing infantry tactics and medical techniques with military members from African countries.
As the exercise wraps up in Tunisia, Karoomi is optimistic about the future of the African Lion and the relationship between the US and its African partners.
Every year, this exercise grows, Karoomi said. More Tunisians are coming and more countries are joining. We have Libyans and Egyptians this year! This shows that they were doing a great job. Countries want to join because they see it; they watch the news and see how we show these exercises.
About the African Lion
2024 marks the 20th anniversary ofUS Army Africa CommandThe main and largest annual, combined, joint exercise “African Lion”. This year's exercise will take place from April 19 to May 31 and will be hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries and contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 focuses on increasing readiness between US forces and partner nations. This cross-domain, multi-component, multinational exercise uses a full range of mission capabilities with the goal of strengthening interoperability among participants and establishing the theater for strategic access.
African Lion content can be found atDefense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).
About SETAF-AF
SETAF-AF providesUS Africa CommandANDUS Army in Europe and Africaa dedicated headquarters to synchronize military activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.
Follow SETAF-AF at:Facebook,I tweet,Instagram,to YouTube,LinkedIn&DVDS
