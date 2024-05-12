Celebration of International Nurses Day | North Bristol NHS Trust

Sunday, May 12, 2024

It's International Nurses Day! At NBT we are celebrating the great contribution our NBT nurses make and shining a spotlight on the dedication and expertise shown by nurses around the world.

This gives us an opportunity to celebrate the huge difference our nurses make to so many patients and visitors every day.

We would like to thank our nurses at NBT by sharing their stories and invite others to celebrate their hard work with us.

Below are stories, experiences and thanks from our nurses to coincide with Brunels' 10th anniversary celebration:

Anita Philip, Advanced Nursing

Laura Hughes, Advanced Clinical Practitioner and Head of Non-Medical Prescribing

Ros Taylor – Advanced Clinician, NMSK

Worked at NBT for 26 years.

I started at Frenchay Hospital in 1998 as an entry-level staff nurse, so I've been on a bit of a journey. I worked in intensive care and accident emergency and then chose to specialize in intensive care for a few years. I became a senior staff nurse in intensive care and then took the opportunity as trainee nurse roles came up to switch to work in neurosurgery, which had always been an interest, having worked in an ITU nearby and I have since completed further qualifications. So I have been working in Neurosurgery since 2004 where no two days are the same and there is so much to learn. It's fascinating and it's a really good team we have here at NBT.

I think with such a good team coming from Frenchay 10 years ago and moving into this new building, it's a great place to work. The opportunities the trust makes available for staff education and training are excellent, and this is one of the reasons it has helped me get to where I am today and one of the reasons I continue to work for the trust, it is forward thinking and very progressive .

I want to thank everyone at every level who do such a good job of supporting patients during their hospital journey. Without everyone's input, patients would not receive the service they do. So everyone deserves a handshake for their contribution.

Emerline Albano – Clinical Matron, NMSK

Has been with NBT for 22 years

When Brunel first opened I was very excited because I was an older sister at the time. Before joining NBT, I was recruited from the Philippines and transferred from Old South Mead to Elgar House in the new building. I managed to get staff members from 5 different wards into my new team so it was a really good day and I won't forget it, everyone helping each other through the move.

I am a nurse because I am very passionate about caring for my patients and my team. I was able to continue in nursing leadership and management rather than the clinical side of nursing because I am passionate about my team and the patient experience, it goes hand in hand. If you want to provide good patient care and good patient outcome, you need to have a good staff.

I would like to thank all the nursing staff and especially my colleagues, my bank colleagues and staff who have been at the Trust for 20 odd years. I think it's important to know them. They are bread and butter and some of these colleagues are working the night shift so we don't see them often, I would like to know those staff members because our hospital is safe because of them.

Naureen Samnani, Clinical Education Lead for Practice and Nursing Preceptor.

Has been with NBT for almost 5 years and has been a nurse for almost 20 years in various clinical, educational and leadership roles.

I started as an intensive care unit nurse at NBT in 2019 as one of the internationally recruited nurses and within a year I was transferred to the Clinical Education department. The most rewarding thing about nursing is that there are multiple career paths, so we simply don't need to stick to one specialty. I have been fortunate that NBT has given me great opportunities and supported me in choosing a career path. I am passionate. We nurses always make a difference in patients' lives, regardless of the career path we choose.

I would like to give this message to all my nursing colleagues here at NBT who follow your passion, inspire others and take every opportunity with a positive “I can” attitude.

Happy Nurses Day

Katharine Caddick, Consultant Nurse, Hepatology

Been in NBT for 6 years.

I have worked in Hepatology for 20 years and worked in BRI for a long time before NBT and the setting up of the Hepatology service. So when I came to North Bristol, we have been able to develop something that leads the standard of care and makes a big difference.

I find that North Bristol Trust is quite forward-thinking, enabling and enabling any new ideas, so there is a lot more freedom to make a difference to the patient environment.

I love my job because I am so passionate about advocating for patients, but I also really enjoy the nursing side of it. My focus is to teach, educate and encourage nurses as much as it is to advocate for patients.

I have a specific Florence Nightingale quote that I think is perfect for Nurses Day and that I think might be helpful for future nurses and others.

Ten times better to die in the surf, heralding the way to that new world, than to stand idly on the shore.

Siny Thankachan, Clinical Matron, ASCR

Has been with NBT for 23 years.

I came to North Bristol Trust after being recruited internationally from Bahrain. I was part of the first group that came. I started in the emergency department because that's where my experience is and I was working in Bahrain as a senior staff nurse in the emergency department there.

It is always very busy and challenging working in the ED and I loved it. I am now a Clinical Matron, leading many different teams. It is a completely different role and there is an opportunity to improve my leadership skills. I recently applied for the Florence Nightingale Foundation Scholarship and got it and now I'm looking forward to doing my project to achieve it.

Nursing has always been my passion from a young age, growing up I heard a lot about Florence Nightingale. When my grandmother was sick, I took care of her and I saw all the nurses, how nice they were to her, and how caring and compassionate, it inspired me and then I managed to get into nursing.

I want to tell others that my journey was not easy, I went through different grades and different roles. I worked really hard on it and I would encourage everyone to do it, you may not necessarily get what you want the first time. You will get opportunities again, so don't give up and keep going.

Emma Fox, Senior Sister in Centralized Outpatients

Has been with NBT for 21 years.

When I was younger, I didn't really want to be a nurse, but I loved the human body, so I started at Frenchay as a physiotherapist and started doing it part-time alongside another job. As I was walking around the ward seeing all these patients, I saw nurses and thought they were doing something interesting, so I looked it up and signed up for nursing two months later. Initially, I did my training at UWE so I did a lot of placements in NBT and when I qualified I knew I wanted to work in A&E.

Being a nurse is exciting, emotional, worrying, tiring and happy, you go through a range of emotions in a day in A&E. I love my new role at centralized outpatients, we're a bit off the radar and I'm working to get us on the radar because (10:16) Outpatients are just as important in the grand scheme of NBT. I feel that every staff member deserves to be celebrated including outpatients.

Helen Jones, Senior Nursing Assistant, NMSK

Been at NBT for 30 years.

I joined NBT newly qualified and while working here promotions came up and I had the opportunity to move up. In all my time at NBT I have not moved departments or departments, but I have to do a lot of courses. I think people really appreciate everything that nurses do. My team is very lucky in this, because we have scheduled an operation, so when the patients arrive they are just grateful. So we start from a better place than anyone else in the other emergency departments in the Trust, because they are just delighted to be here and to make it happen.

When I leave at the end of the day, I don't have to worry about what's going on at work because of how good my team is. I trust them completely and we all have the same values. That's what I love most about my job, I can leave and go home and know that everything is fine because I have my team.

Bincy Thomas, Head Nurse, NHSMC

Been at NBT for 20 years.

When I first came here from India, the staff were very welcoming and I had a very good team to work with. Teamwork plays a big role, because whatever you do, it depends on the team. You must rely on others to help, guide or support you.

When I go to work I don't know what to expect. Every day is a surprise. And you learn from others, you learn from your patients, and you learn new things every day. Especially when you work in a busy ward, you never know what's coming your way. This is the most exciting thing about the job because it is not monotonous. Every day is an exciting thing and you get nothing but surprises.