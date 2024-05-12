International
Celebration of International Nurses Day | North Bristol NHS Trust
It's International Nurses Day! At NBT we are celebrating the great contribution our NBT nurses make and shining a spotlight on the dedication and expertise shown by nurses around the world.
This gives us an opportunity to celebrate the huge difference our nurses make to so many patients and visitors every day.
We would like to thank our nurses at NBT by sharing their stories and invite others to celebrate their hard work with us.
Below are stories, experiences and thanks from our nurses to coincide with Brunels' 10th anniversary celebration:
Anita Philip, Advanced Nursing
Laura Hughes, Advanced Clinical Practitioner and Head of Non-Medical Prescribing
Ros Taylor – Advanced Clinician, NMSK
Worked at NBT for 26 years.
I started at Frenchay Hospital in 1998 as an entry-level staff nurse, so I've been on a bit of a journey. I worked in intensive care and accident emergency and then chose to specialize in intensive care for a few years. I became a senior staff nurse in intensive care and then took the opportunity as trainee nurse roles came up to switch to work in neurosurgery, which had always been an interest, having worked in an ITU nearby and I have since completed further qualifications. So I have been working in Neurosurgery since 2004 where no two days are the same and there is so much to learn. It's fascinating and it's a really good team we have here at NBT.
I think with such a good team coming from Frenchay 10 years ago and moving into this new building, it's a great place to work. The opportunities the trust makes available for staff education and training are excellent, and this is one of the reasons it has helped me get to where I am today and one of the reasons I continue to work for the trust, it is forward thinking and very progressive .
I want to thank everyone at every level who do such a good job of supporting patients during their hospital journey. Without everyone's input, patients would not receive the service they do. So everyone deserves a handshake for their contribution.
Emerline Albano – Clinical Matron, NMSK
Has been with NBT for 22 years
When Brunel first opened I was very excited because I was an older sister at the time. Before joining NBT, I was recruited from the Philippines and transferred from Old South Mead to Elgar House in the new building. I managed to get staff members from 5 different wards into my new team so it was a really good day and I won't forget it, everyone helping each other through the move.
I am a nurse because I am very passionate about caring for my patients and my team. I was able to continue in nursing leadership and management rather than the clinical side of nursing because I am passionate about my team and the patient experience, it goes hand in hand. If you want to provide good patient care and good patient outcome, you need to have a good staff.
I would like to thank all the nursing staff and especially my colleagues, my bank colleagues and staff who have been at the Trust for 20 odd years. I think it's important to know them. They are bread and butter and some of these colleagues are working the night shift so we don't see them often, I would like to know those staff members because our hospital is safe because of them.
Naureen Samnani, Clinical Education Lead for Practice and Nursing Preceptor.
Has been with NBT for almost 5 years and has been a nurse for almost 20 years in various clinical, educational and leadership roles.
I started as an intensive care unit nurse at NBT in 2019 as one of the internationally recruited nurses and within a year I was transferred to the Clinical Education department. The most rewarding thing about nursing is that there are multiple career paths, so we simply don't need to stick to one specialty. I have been fortunate that NBT has given me great opportunities and supported me in choosing a career path. I am passionate. We nurses always make a difference in patients' lives, regardless of the career path we choose.
I would like to give this message to all my nursing colleagues here at NBT who follow your passion, inspire others and take every opportunity with a positive “I can” attitude.
Happy Nurses Day
Katharine Caddick, Consultant Nurse, Hepatology
Been in NBT for 6 years.
I have worked in Hepatology for 20 years and worked in BRI for a long time before NBT and the setting up of the Hepatology service. So when I came to North Bristol, we have been able to develop something that leads the standard of care and makes a big difference.
I find that North Bristol Trust is quite forward-thinking, enabling and enabling any new ideas, so there is a lot more freedom to make a difference to the patient environment.
I love my job because I am so passionate about advocating for patients, but I also really enjoy the nursing side of it. My focus is to teach, educate and encourage nurses as much as it is to advocate for patients.
I have a specific Florence Nightingale quote that I think is perfect for Nurses Day and that I think might be helpful for future nurses and others.
Ten times better to die in the surf, heralding the way to that new world, than to stand idly on the shore.
Siny Thankachan, Clinical Matron, ASCR
Has been with NBT for 23 years.
I came to North Bristol Trust after being recruited internationally from Bahrain. I was part of the first group that came. I started in the emergency department because that's where my experience is and I was working in Bahrain as a senior staff nurse in the emergency department there.
It is always very busy and challenging working in the ED and I loved it. I am now a Clinical Matron, leading many different teams. It is a completely different role and there is an opportunity to improve my leadership skills. I recently applied for the Florence Nightingale Foundation Scholarship and got it and now I'm looking forward to doing my project to achieve it.
Nursing has always been my passion from a young age, growing up I heard a lot about Florence Nightingale. When my grandmother was sick, I took care of her and I saw all the nurses, how nice they were to her, and how caring and compassionate, it inspired me and then I managed to get into nursing.
I want to tell others that my journey was not easy, I went through different grades and different roles. I worked really hard on it and I would encourage everyone to do it, you may not necessarily get what you want the first time. You will get opportunities again, so don't give up and keep going.
Emma Fox, Senior Sister in Centralized Outpatients
Has been with NBT for 21 years.
When I was younger, I didn't really want to be a nurse, but I loved the human body, so I started at Frenchay as a physiotherapist and started doing it part-time alongside another job. As I was walking around the ward seeing all these patients, I saw nurses and thought they were doing something interesting, so I looked it up and signed up for nursing two months later. Initially, I did my training at UWE so I did a lot of placements in NBT and when I qualified I knew I wanted to work in A&E.
Being a nurse is exciting, emotional, worrying, tiring and happy, you go through a range of emotions in a day in A&E. I love my new role at centralized outpatients, we're a bit off the radar and I'm working to get us on the radar because (10:16) Outpatients are just as important in the grand scheme of NBT. I feel that every staff member deserves to be celebrated including outpatients.
Helen Jones, Senior Nursing Assistant, NMSK
Been at NBT for 30 years.
I joined NBT newly qualified and while working here promotions came up and I had the opportunity to move up. In all my time at NBT I have not moved departments or departments, but I have to do a lot of courses. I think people really appreciate everything that nurses do. My team is very lucky in this, because we have scheduled an operation, so when the patients arrive they are just grateful. So we start from a better place than anyone else in the other emergency departments in the Trust, because they are just delighted to be here and to make it happen.
When I leave at the end of the day, I don't have to worry about what's going on at work because of how good my team is. I trust them completely and we all have the same values. That's what I love most about my job, I can leave and go home and know that everything is fine because I have my team.
Bincy Thomas, Head Nurse, NHSMC
Been at NBT for 20 years.
When I first came here from India, the staff were very welcoming and I had a very good team to work with. Teamwork plays a big role, because whatever you do, it depends on the team. You must rely on others to help, guide or support you.
When I go to work I don't know what to expect. Every day is a surprise. And you learn from others, you learn from your patients, and you learn new things every day. Especially when you work in a busy ward, you never know what's coming your way. This is the most exciting thing about the job because it is not monotonous. Every day is an exciting thing and you get nothing but surprises.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbt.nhs.uk/about-us/news-media/latest-news/celebrating-international-nurses-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shein accelerates plans to list on London Stock Exchange after US hurdles
- Celebration of International Nurses Day | North Bristol NHS Trust
- Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of B', dies at 98
- US Army Interpreter Bridges Cultures at African Lion 2024 | ARTICLE
- Childcare applications are now open for parents of 9-month-old children
- Timothy Spall beats Brian Cox for Best Actor BAFTA TV Awards
- Introducing the Dirtball Double, perhaps the biggest grind in tennis
- Germany holds “Fingerhakeln” wrestling competition
- AI will account for 10% of Big Tech IT budgets
- USGS: Earthquakes were reported in Mexico and felt in San Diego County
- JD Vance says he was wrong in his past remarks about Trump
- Migrants, real and imagined, captivate American voters, 2,500 miles north of the border | Wisconsin