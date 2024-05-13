Israel moves deeper into Rafah, fights Hamas in northern Gaza

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The exodus of Palestinians from Gaza's last refuge accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern city of Rafah. Israel also hit devastated territories in the north, where some Hamas militants have regrouped in areas the army said it had cleared months ago.

Rafah is considered the last bastion of Hamas. About 300,000 of the more than 1 million civilians sheltering there have fled the city following evacuation orders from Israel, which says it must occupy it to dismantle Hamas and return many of the hostages taken by Israel in the October 7 attack that caused the war.

Neighboring Egypt has issued its strongest objection yet to the Rafah offensive, saying it intends to formally join South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice alleging Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a charge that Israel opposes it. The Foreign Ministry statement cited the worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement that he could not see how a full occupation of Rafah could be reconciled with international humanitarian law.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated opposition to a major military assault on Rafah and told CBS that Israel would be left holding the bag for a sustained insurgency without a Gaza exit and post-war governance plan.

Gaza has been left without a functioning government, leading to a breakdown in public order and allowing the armed wing of Hamas to rebuild even in the worst-hit areas. On Sunday, Hamas warned of attacks against Israeli soldiers in Rafah and near Gaza City.

Israel has yet to offer a detailed plan for post-war governance in Gaza, saying only that it will maintain open security control over the enclave of some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Internationally brokered talks on a ceasefire and hostage release appeared to be deadlocked.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Remembrance Day speech vowed to continue fighting until victory in memory of those killed in the war. But in Tel Aviv, hundreds of protesters stood outside military headquarters and held candles during a one-minute siren that marked the start of the day, demanding an immediate ceasefire deal to return the hostages.

Netanyahu has rejected post-war plans proposed by the United States for the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to govern Gaza with the support of Arab and Muslim countries. Those plans depend on progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state, which Israel's government opposes.

The October 7 attack killed an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 250 hostages. The militants still hold about 100 prisoners and the remains of more than 30.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters in its figures. Israel says it has killed over 13,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Palestinians reported heavy Israeli shelling overnight in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp and other areas in northern Gaza, which has been largely cut off from Israeli forces for months. UN officials say there is a complete famine there.

Residents said Israeli warplanes and artillery also hit the Zeitoun area east of Gaza City, where troops have been battling militants for more than a week. They have called on tens of thousands of people to move to nearby areas.

It was a very difficult night, said Abdel-Kareem Radwan, a 48-year-old from Jabaliya. He said they could hear intense and continuous shelling since midday on Saturday. This is crazy.

Palestinian Civil Defense first responders said they were unable to respond to multiple calls for help from both areas as well as Rafah.

In central Gaza, staff at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah said an Israeli strike killed four people.

Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli army's top spokesman, said forces were also operating in the northern towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, which were heavily shelled in the early days of the war.

Hamas' military wing said it shelled Israeli special forces east of Jabaliya and fired mortar shells at troops and vehicles entering the Rafah border crossing area.

The Hamas regime cannot be overthrown without preparing an alternative to that regime, columnist Ben Caspit wrote in the Israeli daily Maariv, channeling the growing frustration felt by many Israelis more than seven months after the war. The only people who can govern Gaza after the war are the people of Gaza, with a lot of support and help from outside.

Rafah had housed 1.3 million Palestinians, most of whom had fled fighting elsewhere. But Israel has now evacuated the eastern third of the city.

Most people are heading to the nearby badly damaged town of Khan Younis or Muwasi, a coastal tent camp where some 450,000 people already live in squalid conditions.

The UN has warned that a planned full-scale invasion would further cripple humanitarian operations and cause an increase in civilian deaths. The main aid entry points near Rafah have already been affected. Israeli troops have seized the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing, forcing it to close.

A senior Egyptian official told The Associated Press that Cairo has raised objections with Israel, the United States and European governments, saying the offensive has put its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of regional stability, at high risk. The official was not authorized to brief the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

US President Joe Biden has said he will not provide Israel with assault weapons for Rafah, and his administration says there is reasonable evidence that Israel violated international law to protect civilians.

Israel denies the allegations, saying it tries to avoid harming civilians. It blames Hamas for the high toll because the militants fight in densely populated areas.

In the West Bank, where deadly violence has increased since the start of the war, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said a man was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus. The army said its forces responded with live fire after being fired upon by militants in the camp.

Krauss reported from Jerusalem and Magdy from Cairo. Associated Press writer Jack Jeffery in Jerusalem contributed.

