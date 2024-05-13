International
Alpena High ROV Team Advances to World Championships | News, Sports, Jobs
On Saturday, the MATE Great Lakes Regional ROV Competition was held at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center. The competition is one of 48 regionals held around the world.
This year's theme and mission was the Global Ocean Observing System, protecting and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity, and unlocking ocean-based solutions to climate change.
The teams were tasked with demonstrating their ROV skills on a marine technology training tank. They navigated through a series of challenges under tight time constraints. In addition, they presented their projects to a panel of judges, articulating their design process and objectives. They also captured an overview of the entire project in a prepared table, telling the story of the conception and purpose of their ROVs.
Eighteen teams competed in the event, five of them in the Scout category, nine in the Navigator category and four in the Ranger (advanced) category.
The winners are listed below:
Overall Scout First place: TARP Tech – Iosco County 4H/Heritage Coast Sailing and Rowing
Overall Scout Second Place: Pizza Pickles – Alcona High School
First Place Overall Navigator: Chain Link Mechanics – Thunder Bay Junior High
Overall Navigator Second place: The Tridents – Thunder Bay Junior High
Overall Ranger First Place: Underwater Research Robotics (UR2) – Alpena High School
Overall Ranger Second Place: E3 – Alcona High School
PRIZE WINNERS:
Safety Award: The Strawberry Crabs – Thunder Bay Junior High
Tethered Together Award: The Tridents – Thunder Bay Junior High
Somehow Someway Award: Spongebot – Thunder Bay Junior High
Innovation Award: NEWT – Rudyard High School
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thealpenanews.com/news/local-news/2024/05/alpena-high-rov-team-advances-to-world-championship/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Early betting lines have Virginia Tech football as the underdog in two big ACC games
- Alpena High ROV Team Advances to World Championships | News, Sports, Jobs
- Fargo actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York and punched in the face
- Women third and men fifth to wrap up Pac-12 championships
- Lok Sabha elections: Google doodle marks fourth phase of 2024 Indian general elections | India News
- Steve Buscemi doing well after assault while walking in New York
- Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World 2024 with their Net Worth
- Google I/O 2024: What to expect from Android 15 to Pixie AI Assistant and Pixel Fold 2
- 'Boardwalk Empire' Star Steve Buscemi Hit by Madman in Random Attack in New York
- Here's a crazy and smart marketing idea: clothes that actually fit you
- Android 15 could steal the show tomorrow at Google I/O 2024: Here's everything we expect
- Second day in Southeast Sulawesi Province, Indonesian President Joko Widodo heads to Muna and West Muna regencies, this is the agenda