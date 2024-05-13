Global Affairs | News: Global Affairs Student Spring 2024…

GIVEN

Graduation

Sophia Nguyen

An analysis of digital infrastructure in urban and rural areas of Vietnam

As part of my GLOA 720 Capstone Research Seminar course with Drs. Lisa Breglia, this research paper embarks on a journey to examine the disparity in the availability and quality of digital infrastructure between urban and rural areas in Vietnam and the role of community-based and international initiatives. organizations have in addressing these discrepancies. Using a mixed methods approach, including a qualitative assessment of interviewing employees from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), together with a quantitative analysis of Using historical data from USAID's Development Experiment House (DEC), this study investigates the extent of the digital divide and its implications for socioeconomic development. The findings suggest that while urban areas generally have better access to digital infrastructure, significant disparities exist within rural regions. Organizations like USAID and QVKL play a crucial role in bridging the gap by providing comprehensive strategies tailored to the needs of rural communities. Emphasizing the importance of addressing the availability of digital infrastructure qualities, this research provides insights into strategies for promoting equitable access to digital technology and fostering inclusive development in Vietnam.

Student

Jie-Soo Lee

The Impact of Political Tensions on Cultural Exchange: The Case of South Korea's Hallyu in China Amid the 2017 THAAD Dispute

This research examines the impact of political tensions between South Korea and China in 2017 on the flow of South Korean culture, particularly the Hallyu or Korean Wave, in China. Descriptive data analysis shows a drastic drop in the value of South Korean exports to China in 2017, coinciding with South Korea's deployment of the THAAD missile defense system, which strained relations with China. Tourism from China to South Korea also fell sharply that year. The timing of these declines suggests that China imposed informal restrictions on South Korean cultural products in response to THAAD, regardless of any official policy. While adversely affecting Korea's cultural industries, these restrictions also led to an unintended consequence: a sharp increase in unfavorable views of China among the South Korean public. The findings show how cultural exchange can be interrupted by political tensions in this globalized world. It also highlights the potential use of informal sanctions to limit foreign cultural imports during conflicts, even without official policies.

the world of Najem

Socio-Economic Implications of China's Investment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Over the past few years, there has been an unprecedented influx of Chinese investment into Cambodia, which has led to a significant increase in the Chinese population there. China has been a major source of foreign investment, tourists and migrant workers for Cambodia, a developing country and close strategic partner. Most of the Chinese investment projects were concentrated in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia; however, the focus has shifted to Sihanoukville, a coastal province. Due to its port and strategic location, Sihanoukville is home to a special economic zone that is currently home to over 100 Chinese companies (Po & Heng, 2019). Chinese investment has led to an increasing presence of Chinese investors and nationals contributing to socio-economic implications such as rising local prices, declining local businesses, land acquisition, high cost of living and limited job opportunities in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The growing connection between China and Cambodia was facilitated by globalization. Multilevel globalization is occurring, with advantages and disadvantages at each level.

HONORABLE MENTION

Graduation

Kimberly Flores-Rivera

Effectiveness of UNHCR's economic initiatives for Syrian refugees in Jordan and Turkey

The construction of vulnerability and exclusion imposed on refugees has made humanitarian interventions require stabilization methods, sometimes these methods can be immediate assistance through emergency responses. Other times these methods aim to improve their livelihoods through the means of work and employment. Humanitarian and state actors have focused on self-sustaining initiatives, a movement wrapped around the idea of ​​empowerment and sustainable development, yet how effective are the economic strategies implemented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in facilitating inclusion and economic development for refugees? Unfortunately, the vulnerable construction of refugees, such as that of Syrian refugees, justifies these economic initiatives that further exploit and shroud their lives in more uncertainty. Actors, such as UNHCR, seek to provide solutions through economic security, allowing refugees the ability to work and provide for themselves. On the other hand, the reality refugees face reflects work fraught with low wages, long hours, little or no workers' rights, barriers to work permits, and local hostility. This paper, using critical discourse analysis, argues that the initiatives put in place by UNHCR are not sufficient to facilitate the economic inclusion and development of Syrian refugees through the analysis of socio-economic issues and concludes by offering a rights-based approach to man to pave the way for a better economy. safety.

Student

The Jade Key

The coffee industry has a complex relationship of economic globalization, exploitation and labor rights in areas such as Ethiopia and Brazil

The coffee industry has a complex relationship between economic globalization and labor exploration in Ethiopia and Brazil. Throughout this paper, I will discuss how coffee is a source of cultural identity and a major income for Ethiopia. While coffee as a commodity is not the main source of income in Brazil, Brazil is an example of how labor violations are expected in the coffee industry. Economic globalization enables the exploitation of groups such as women, children and workers in general. Through a discussion of a case study and data analysis, it will help strengthen my main argument. Ultimately, this paper opens the space for discussion about the links of economic globalization for prosperity to the vulnerability of vulnerable groups.

Ella Jackson

Sharing George Mason International Students' Mental Health Resources and Experiences for International Students

This project is a qualitative study of international students' narratives of mental health struggles from their time as students at George Mason University. While evaluating the mental health resources provided and promoted to international students and how the resources influence their mental health knowledge and struggles. Attending college in a new country can significantly change students mentally and emotionally. When this new country is abroad, it can lead to exposure to new languages, cultures, and other things in academic and social settings. There are over one million international students attending universities of higher education in the USA. Being in an internationally diverse environment places these students in a more vulnerable state, especially when they are so far from cultural and personal norms. The current scholarly discussion has identified the mental health struggles of international students around the world from the last ten years, but does not discuss the resources provided in different schools. GMU promotes diversity and inclusion, as it is a diverse institution and internationally connected university. I surveyed 15 higher education students and analyzed their shared narrative of their experience with mental health at school and the resources provided by the university. In a framework of interrelating mental health with academics, cultural narrative, and college mental health resources, narrative inquiry, and thematic analysis.