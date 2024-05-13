Urgent cooperation is needed to combat money laundering and terrorist financing





VIENNA, Austria – Countries must urgently step up their efforts to target the vast illicit profits generated by transnational organized crime that facilitate conflict, finance terrorism and negatively impact vulnerable populations. That was the unprecedented call to action from the heads of FATF, INTERPOL and UNODC today in Vienna, at a high-level event on the first day of the 33rd Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. By focusing on the proceeds of crime and the illicit financial networks behind them, Member States can more effectively combat and disrupt organized crime networks and increase the effectiveness of crime prevention efforts. Discouraging criminal activity through targeting illicit profits would also positively impact all the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda Goals, such as inclusive economic growth, financial stability and strengthening institutions and governance. “Global financial integrity is essential for financial stability, inclusion and for peace and security,” said FATF President T. Raja Kumar. “It can only be achieved through strong and effective enforcement of money laundering and terrorist financing standards. The FATF is committed to playing its role and enhancing our work on cross-sectoral activities that enable all serious crimes, especially the laundering of the proceeds of crime. We must take the initiative and collectively implement asset recovery to cut off the lifeblood of criminal enterprises – their money and assets. This should be a key prevention strategy that all governments should adopt.” INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said: “Just as criminals will trade any commodity to generate profits, every avenue must be pursued to deprive them of these illicit gains. Curbing illicit income streams is essential in promoting the rule of law and protecting vulnerable communities. Action across sectors and at the global level is needed now, and INTERPOL stands ready to provide whatever support is needed.” “Money laundering, terrorist financing, and their core activities are fueling instability, violence, and exploitation around the world. Maintaining financial integrity is vital to promoting peace and security, fostering sustainable development and protecting the most vulnerable,” said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly. “UNODC is ready to work with governments, the private sector and our partners at FATF and INTERPOL to improve financial and criminal investigations, to dismantle the illicit financial networks that support terrorism and transnational organized crime.” While the three leaders highlighted recent improvements to the FATF's international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards, they also called for accelerated progress on policy reforms and capacity-building ahead of the 2026 UN Crime Congress. , which will be organized by the United Arab Emirates. With financial integrity a key pillar in creating stability, of particular importance is the greater support still required for countries struggling to implement effective anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks. They also recognized the positive impact of member countries working increasingly with the private sector and civil society to implement joint approaches to combat financial crime. Operational work through public private partnerships and task forces is accelerating and increasing the effectiveness of global implementation efforts, they said. Participants in the event, “Deriving the Profits from Crime: Accelerating Effective Anti-Money Laundering Enforcement and Combating Terrorist Financing Standards Globally”discussed capacity building, effective implementation of the risk-based approach, multi-sector partnerships and technology as key accelerators to increase effectiveness in the global fight against financial crime. UNODC, FATF and INTERPOL will continue this call to action – urging member states to improve their AML/CFT frameworks – through the 2026 Crime Congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.interpol.int/fr/Actualites-et-evenements/Actualites/2024/Urgent-cooperation-needed-to-fight-money-laundering-and-terrorist-financing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos