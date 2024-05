News: Largest series of NATO military medical exercises takes place in Hungary, 29-Apr-2024

From April 29 to May 8, NATO's largest series of military medical exercises took place at the Bakonykúti Training Area, Hungary. It included 1,600 military medical experts from 27 Allies and a number of partner countries.

The Mighty Warrior exercise series is organized by the NATO Center of Excellence for Military Medicine every two years. It allows NATO and partner nations to exercise together in a realistic Article 3 and 5 scenario, providing a unique opportunity to train across civilian assets and providing nations with the ability to exercise doctrinal concepts, to trained in a multinational environment and to emphasize their medicine. assets that include first responder, field hospital, theater hospital and end-hospital care with full capabilities. Participating countries transported wounded civilians and soldiers from combat zones to medical treatment facilities and provided casualty care and decontamination. In his opening speech, Colonel Dr. László Fazekas, Director of the NATO Military Medical Center of Excellence (NATO MILMED COE) noted that NATO's largest series of military medical exercises has once again returned home, as the exercise was held for the first time seen in Hungary in 2011 The exercise provided medical support in a demanding multinational joint operational environment to increase efficiency, effectiveness and interoperability between allies during joint NATO operations. Major General Tim Hodgetts, Chairman of NATO's Committee of Chiefs of Military Medical Services (COMEDS) noted that the VW24 and CC24 are key components in ensuring medical readiness. It is only through this LIVEX experience in a multinational environment that we can truly stress test our medical interoperability and our civil-military integration, and I look forward to learning some lessons in the ongoing process of increasing our readiness, said Major General Hodgetts. The Mighty Warrior series of exercises also included an important dimension of civil-military medical cooperation. The Red Cross, together with paramedics from Romania and Hungary participated in the exercise. “By participating in this exercise, we are returning to the basic principles of the Red Cross,” explained Dr. Brigitta Sáfár, national professional leader of the Hungarian Red Cross for disaster prevention, highlighting how the battle of Solferino in 1859 led to the creation of the International. Red Cross. Exercises VW24 and CC24 are organized twice a year by NATO MILMED COE and NATO COMEDS, with a volunteer host country. On this occasion, both exercises were conducted simultaneously to provide a unique and comprehensive training experience, while providing nations with the ability to train in a multinational environment and highlight their medical assets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_225296.htm%3FselectedLocale%3Den The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos