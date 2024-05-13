China: Overseas students face harassment and surveillance in transnational crackdown campaign

China-based family members of Chinese students in Europe and North America targeted in retaliation for overseas student activism

Students face surveillance at protests and online

Universities were asked to combat threats to academic freedom and human rights

Chinese and Hong Kong students studying abroad are living in fear of intimidation, harassment and surveillance as Chinese authorities seek to prevent them from engaging with sensitive or political issues while overseas, Amnesty International said in a new report. published today.

Students based in Europe and North America interviewed for the report, On my campus, I'm afraiddescribed being photographed and followed at protests in their host cities, while many said their families in China were targeted and threatened by police in connection with student activism overseas.

The evidence gathered in this report paints a chilling picture of how the Chinese and Hong Kong governments are trying to silence students even when they are thousands of miles from home, leaving many students living in fear, said Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International's China Director. .

The Chinese authorities' attack on human rights activism is being played out in the corridors and classrooms of many universities that host Chinese and Hong Kong students. China's transnational oppressive influence poses a serious threat to the free exchange of ideas that is at the heart of academic freedom, and governments and universities must do more to counter it.

You are being watched

In the most extensive documentation to date of transnational Chinese government repression at foreign universities, Amnesty International conducted in-depth interviews with 32 Chinese students, including 12 from Hong Kong, studying at universities in eight countries Belgium, Canada, France, Germany , Netherlands, Switzerland, Great Britain and USA.

One student, Rowan*, described how, within hours of attending a commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, she heard from her father in China, who had been contacted by security officials. He was told to educate his daughter, who is studying abroad, not to participate in any events that could damage China's reputation in the world.

Rowan had not shared her real name with anyone involved in the protest or posted online about her involvement, so she was shocked by the speed with which Chinese officials had identified her as a participant, found her father and used it to warn him against any further dissent. Rowan told Amnesty International that the message was clear: You are being watched and even though we are on the other side of the planet, we can still contact you.

Surveillance, Censorship and Targeting of Family Members in China

In recent years, many overseas Chinese students have participated in public criticism of the Chinese government, including the 2022 White Paper protests in mainland China, the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and the annual commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown of 1989 in Beijing. Amnesty's report shows how such activities have attracted attention and often consequences from the Chinese authorities. The report identifies this phenomenon as transnational oppression: government actions to silence, control or stifle dissent and criticism from citizens abroad, in violation of their human rights.

Chinese authorities have refined a strategy to curb the human rights of students everywhere in the world. Amnesty International's Sarah Brooks

Almost a third of students interviewed by Amnesty said Chinese officials had harassed their families to prevent students from criticizing the Chinese government or its policies while abroad. Threats made to family members in mainland China included taking away their passports, firing them from their jobs, barring them from employment and pension benefits, or even restricting their physical freedom. Chinese police also pressured or instructed the students' China-based family members to cut off financial support for their children to force them to remain silent in at least three cases.

Some students told Amnesty that, while abroad, they believed they were under surveillance by the Chinese authorities or their agents. Almost half claimed to have been photographed or recorded at events such as protests by individuals they believed were acting on behalf of the state. And although the students could not provide definitive proof of the identities of these individuals, Amnesty's research documented a pattern of nearly identical sightings in different locations and settings, supporting the students' beliefs.

For many Chinese students, traveling abroad offers the promise of an opportunity to flourish, free from the constraints imposed by political and academic discourse at home. But Amnesty's research shows that these students cannot escape the Chinese government's repressive practices, even when outside China's borders, said Sarah Brooks.

Chinese authorities have refined a strategy to curb the human rights of students everywhere in the world. Surveillance of overseas students and targeting of their family members based in China are systematic tactics designed to control citizens from afar.

The ability of Chinese authorities to monitor students' activities overseas is also enabled by Beijing's extensive censorship and digital surveillance capabilities behind the Great Firewall, which requires students to rely on Chinese state-approved exploit apps to communicate with their family and friends in China.

In the wake of this report, host governments can and should take concrete steps to counter the climate of fear described by the students. Amnesty International's Sarah Brooks

More than half of the students interviewed by Amnesty regularly self-censored their conversations and posts on digital platforms for fear that Chinese authorities were monitoring their activities, including on non-Chinese social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram. Some students were able to provide hard evidence of this digital surveillance, such as when police showed a student's parents transcripts of his WeChat online conversations with family members.

Nearly a third of students interviewed by Amnesty International experienced censorship on Chinese social media platforms, such as WeChat, to a similar degree as in mainland China, despite being overseas. Some students tried to register accounts with overseas phone numbers, but again faced censorship. A student account on WeChat was temporarily banned after their posts about a White Paper protest in Germany.

Climate of fear on campus

Almost all of the students interviewed said they self-censored their social interactions to some extent while overseas, fearing retaliation from Chinese authorities. A majority described limiting their participation in class because of the perceived risk that their comments and opinions could be reported to Chinese state authorities, and a third of students said that these risks led them to change the focus of their studies or to abandon future studies. career entirely in academia.

Students from Hong Kong said the city's repressive laws, such as the National Security Law and the recently passed Article 23 law, exacerbated their fears of studying abroad due to the fact that these laws could be used to target people anywhere in the country. world.

Logan* told Amnesty that his fear of being identified by Hong Kong authorities had undermined his ability to pursue an academic career in his chosen field. I would really like to publish my thesis, but I am worried, so I chose not to, he said.

More than half of the students interviewed said they suffered from mental health problems related to their fear, ranging from stress and trauma to paranoia and depression, in one case leading to hospitalization. Eight students told Amnesty International that they had cut off contact with loved ones back home to protect them from being targeted by Chinese authorities, leaving them even more isolated and alone.

Many students also felt the need to distance themselves from their fellow Chinese students for fear that their comments or political views could be reported to the authorities in China, exacerbating a sense of isolation. Several students explained that the existence of official Chinese and Hong Kong government national security hotlines to report others contributes to this fear.

We call on the authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong to cease all practices that constitute international repression. Amnesty International's Sarah Brooks

Nearly half of those interviewed said they feared returning home, and six students said they saw no alternative but to apply for political asylum after their studies, as they believed they would face persecution if they returned to China.

Some interviewees said that even some non-Chinese university staff censored themselves on China-related activities related to activism. One student said a researcher cut ties with him over his support of the White Paper protests, as the researcher feared the association could hinder her access to research opportunities in China.

Universities ill-equipped to support Chinese students

There are around 900,000 Chinese students studying abroad and Amnesty International is calling on host governments and universities to do more to protect the rights of those among them who face the threat of international repression.

In the wake of this report, host governments can and should take concrete steps to counter the climate of fear described by the students, such as by educating their communities, creating reporting mechanisms for alleged acts of transnational oppression, and speaking out when they occur. incidents, Sarah Brooks said.

The eight countries featured in this report, and many others hosting Chinese and Hong Kong students, have an obligation to protect international students under their jurisdiction.

In early 2024, Amnesty International wrote to 55 leading universities in eight research countries to ask about their existing provisions to protect students against transnational oppression. Amnesty received 24 substantive responses (20 from Europe and four from North America).

Universities in Europe and North America are often unaware and ill-equipped to deal with transnational oppression and the resulting chilling effect on their campuses, said Sarah Brooks.

While some institutions had committed resources to support the human rights of students in general, most of these resources seemed unable to effectively address the issues faced by students highlighted in Amnesty's research.

Meanwhile, the crackdown by many U.S. universities on students protesting in support of Palestinian rights in recent weeks, with a similar pattern emerging recently in Europe, underscores that university administrators must do more to fulfill their responsibility to protect. students' rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

While universities and host governments have a responsibility to protect students, ultimately Chinese authorities are the main orchestrators of the repression detailed in the report. We call on the Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to stop all practices that amount to international repression and allow overseas students to focus on their studies without fear for their safety.

*All student names and their universities have been anonymized to protect the safety of participants.