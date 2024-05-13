International
Rishi Sunak hits out at Keir Starmer for defending as election battle lines are drawn
The Conservatives are currently trailing Labor in the polls and Mr Sunak faces an uphill battle to turn things around before the next general election.
In his 30-minute speech – which sounded like the start of an election campaign and included a personal attack on the Labor leader – Mr Sunak outlined a future that was both a time of danger and transformation.
He warned of threats from an “axis of authoritarian powers” such as Russia, Iran, North Korea and China and spoke of challenges to cyber security.
However, he also argued that there was reason for optimism citing the potential of artificial intelligence to improve education and health.
Unlike his conference speech last fall, which had a theme of change, he also sought to defend the Conservatives' time in government, trying to personify the future.
He admitted the party's record was not “perfect” and that he understood some people felt their “confidence and pride” in the country had been “knocked”.
“I understand this, I accept it, I want to change it,” he said.
“What I can't accept is Labor saying that all the problems you have are because of 14 years of Tory government, that all you have to do is change the people in office and all these problems will magically disappear .”
He argued that in difficult circumstances – including economic shocks and the Covid pandemic – the Conservatives had delivered in a number of areas such as restoring financial security, distributing Covid vaccines, reforming welfare and legalizing equal marriage.
He accused Labor of trying to “squeeze their way to victory”.
He also sought to define himself as a man of conviction in contrast to Sir Keir, who said he was “trying to be all things to all people”.
Referring to last week's exit, he said the Labor leader had gone from “hugging Jeremy Corbyn to hugging Natalie Elphicke”.
He added that when he challenged for the Tory leadership in 2022, he had opposed Liz Truss' policies “which endangered our financial stability”.
“I was sooner prepared to lose than to abandon what I believe so deeply to be right for our country.”
Asked if he believed the Labor leader would make the country more unsafe, Sunak said: “We will keep this country safe and Keir Starmer's actions show he will not be able to do that.”
He argued that Labor had been “clear” that they would not match his pledge to increase defense spending to 2.5% by 2030.
Sir Keir Starmer told reporters that Sunak's speech was his “seventh reinstatement in 18 months”.
Speaking as he met newly elected Labor mayors in the West Midlands, he said the choice going into the election was “between a changed Labor Party that puts the country first and the party second or continuing with this government of chaos and division”.
