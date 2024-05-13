DE&S to award £1bn contract to develop UK's first hypersonic missile





Britain's development of a sovereign hypersonic strike capability is taking a significant step forward with a new agreement to facilitate cooperation on cutting-edge technology. Ninety organizations large and small from across industry and academia have secured a place in a transformative £1 billion Hypersonic Technologies and Capability Development (HTCDF) deal designed to rapidly develop advanced hypersonic missile capabilities for the UK.

Organizations accepted into the eight-lot Framework, which is led by the MODs Hypersonics Team (UK), will now be eligible to bid for contracts; the maximum value of the Framework over the next seven years is up to 1 billion. The award of contracts on the Framework will be managed by commercial experts at DE&S.

Project delivery is designed with pace in mind, with the Framework adopting mechanisms that align procurement and development objectives, preventing traditional challenges that impede skills acquisition. The approach to developing an agile route to market is part of a wider effort across the MOD to increase the speed of defense procurement.

Team Hypersonics (UK) Program Director Paul Wilson said: We had a fantastic response from those who wanted to be a part of what is an iconic national endeavour. In a volatile world, the battlespace is constantly evolving and the UK MoD recognizes the need for agility to ensure we can rapidly develop and deliver the capabilities our Armed Forces need to protect our interests and those of our allies.

The announcement follows the Prime Minister's statement setting out plans to spend 2.5% of GDP on defense by 2030 which means an extra £75 billion spent over the next six years, the biggest boost to the UK's national defense in one generation. The framework was announced late last year after the UK Government indicated its intention to accelerate the development of a sovereign UK hypersonic strike capability, strengthening AUKUS cooperation with Australia and the United States.

HTCDF is designed to provide a responsive and agile route to market to facilitate the realization of capabilities at pace. It will uniquely be used to select suppliers to provide services and supplies to support research, development and testing of hypersonic technologies up to a capability. Integrally linked to the MODs ambition to transform acquisition, the Framework enables the development of focused research spiraling through different Technical Readiness Levels (TRLs) and onwards into a capability. The maturity of the services and supplies provided under the resulting Call Off contracts will be TRL 1 – 9.

Alongside established arms manufacturers and academic institutions, almost half of the suppliers will be Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the vast majority of which are based in the UK. This diverse supply base will enable the MoD to harness the strength and breadth of UK and international talent and innovation across the defense enterprise.

Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: Hypersonics will be a landmark capability of the future and it is essential that we keep pace with the developments of our adversaries. The framework sends a clear signal of demand to UK industry about our intention to develop hypersonics, which is critical for nearly 50% of suppliers to be Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The HTCDF will also be re-opened to new suppliers every 6 to 12 months to ensure that the MOD can continue to rely on new technologies and emerging market capabilities. Opportunities to join the Framework will be advertised on the UK MOD's Defense Service Portal (DSP).

