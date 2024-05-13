OSU receives top marks in international QS Stars ratings

Media Contact: Sydney Trainor | Communication and Media Relations Specialist | 405-744-9782 | [email protected]

Oklahoma State University has won one 5 star rating in the latest QS Stars ratings, announced by QS higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds.

This achievement recognizes OSU as a world-class institution for its excellence in required categories: teaching, employment and internationalization.

I am pleased that the QS Stars ratings recognized OSU's excellence across the board, reflecting the university's commitment to the land-grant mission and service to the state of Oklahoma and the world, said OSU Provost and Senior Vice President Jeanette Mendez. The five-star ratings for teaching and research demonstrate OSU's continued success in these core areas, and I am pleased that QS Stars recognized OSU's commitment to workforce preparation and international programs that bring people from around the world to university and provide global opportunities for OSU students.

The QS Stars university rating system is an internationally recognized quality mark which provides a comprehensive framework to assess and compare the performance of universities across a wide range of criteria.

Universities are evaluated in 14 possible categories. QS marks institutions rated with a 5-Star rating as having strong international reputations and advanced facilities, helping them to undertake complex research projects of great national and international importance. They have a highly qualified faculty with staff from around the world.

Official Ratings Teaching: 5 stars

Employability: 5 stars

Research: 5 stars

Internationalization : 5 stars

Objects: 5 stars

Innovation: 5 stars

inclusion : 5 stars

Specialist criteria : Veterinary Science, 5 Stars

OSU earned a 5-Star rating in the learning environment category, which was evaluated based on teaching indicators such as faculty-student ratio, student satisfaction, retention levels and learning management system effectiveness. They also appreciated sports facilities, library resources, campus facilities, medical services AND availability of student society.

QS Stars evaluated employability through aspects such as employer reputation, graduate employment rate, employment outcomes, graduate impact, career support, internships and internships, giving OSU a 5-star rating.

As a complex multi-campus R1 research university, OSU faculty participate in groundbreaking research that has a worldwide impact. QS measured OSU's research quality papers per faculty, paper citations, research funding and academic reputation and awarded a 5-star rating.

Regarding the new grants given, three-quarters on the way to FY2024, OSU has almost matched the entirety of FY2023. To be specific, new grant dollars awarded as of March 31, $70.9 million, amounted to 96.3% of the FY2023 full-year total, $73.6 million.

OSU was also recognized with a 5-Star rating for prioritizing sustainability in teaching and research.

OSU researchers are on the cutting edge of areas as diverse as how parasitoid wasps affect grain yield, how parents and babies coordinate their current brain waves, to determining which microorganisms in the human gut protect us from disease, said Dr. . Kenneth Sewell. , OSU's vice president for research. The common denominator is simple: influence. Our researchers bring their findings to the professional world and the public to help solve real-world problems. The 5-star research rating from QS Stars is great validation of what we all know that OSU is a truly great research university.

Another 5-star rating came in the elective category of innovation institutions evaluated for their innovation by having unique patents, the number of spin-off companies and the publication of industrial research.

Innovation Foundation at OSU started last fall with one vision to expand applied research and technology commercialization through the 678-acre collaborative research park southwest of Stillwater.

With institutes such as Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, Hamm Institute for American Energy, Human Performance and Nutrition Research Instituteand partner institutes such as National Center for Wellness and RecoveryThe Innovation Foundation is translating applied innovative research into products and services.

Receiving a prestigious 5-star rating from the QS Stars global university rating system is a testament to OSU's unwavering commitment to excellence, said Elizabeth Pollard, CEO of the OSU Innovation Foundation. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering innovation in all aspects of our institution, from cutting-edge applied research to transformative education initiatives. It is a proud moment for our university and reaffirms our position as a global leader in driving impactful change through innovation.

OSU earned a 5-star rating in the internationalization category, which assessed the institution's international student and staff population, the diversity of nationalities among its students, and the reach of its global university partnerships.

OSU hosts students from over 100 countries and all 50 states. In 2023, the university established its only international office, OSU-Mexico, serving as a central hub for exchange programs, recruitment, study abroad initiatives and partnership building.

We are pleased that the progress we have made in strengthening international engagement at OSU has been recognized in this latest assessment, as the assessment helps document the profound impact of our internationally engaged faculty, students and alumni, said Dr. Randy Kluver, OSU Global Dean. The university's international focus enhances the quality of the educational experience for all our students, domestic and international.

In addition to the mandatory categories, OSU entered veterinary science for evaluation in the specialist category, which received a 5-Star rating. This assessment focused on excellence within the subject area and recognized international or national accreditations. The OSU College of Veterinary Medicine is fully accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education and the diagnostic laboratory has several

accreditations and partnerships.

“The international involvement of our college is very extensive and continues to grow more and more every year,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, OSU CVM dean. the future of veterinary medicine on a global scale.”