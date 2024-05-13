The first National Fishermen's Day of Remembrance was held in Grimsby





The first national memorial service for the fisherman has been held in Grimsby. Held at the Lost Fishermen's Memorial in St James' Square, Grimsby, the families of those lost at sea were joined by a number of people who laid wreaths in remembrance. The event, organized by charity Fishermen's Mission, saw huge crowds gather in the square as they took time to remember those who lost their lives in the industry. For Grimsby Fishing Heritage Center operations manager David Ornsby, the event was central to what the center is all about. It is a very important day for us. David Ornsby, Operations Manager at the Fisheries Heritage Center lays a wreath The Center has celebrated the lives of these men and their unique way of life for more than 30 years. During the heyday of the industry we lost thousands of lives and many ships, so it is important to remember what these men gave, not only for themselves, but also for the families who have had to come to terms with the loss. Philip Jackson, Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Economy, Net Zero, Skills and Housing said Grimsby was the perfect place to host the first memorial service. He said: It is very fitting that the first event is being held in Grimsby. At one time, it was home to the largest fishing port in the country. He added: The growth of the fishing industry had a massive positive impact on the area as a whole and without it the town would not be what it is today. With this in mind, it is imperative that we pay tribute to those who gave their lives to bring food back to the people of Britain. Captain Marc Evans, Chief Executive Officer of the Fisherman's Mission Marc Evans, Chief Executive of Fishermans Mission, was thrilled to have a day dedicated to the memory of people working in one of the most dangerous professions. People have been fishing for as long as there have been fish in the sea. Over the years there have been many people who have tragically lost their lives for one reason or another. Fishing is one of the most dangerous professions there is and as it is a national industry I think it is only right that there should be a day dedicated to those who are no longer with us. Not just for their own sake, but to recognize the impact it has had on their families and friends. I want this day to ensure that we raise awareness of how dangerous fishing really is. Unless you go to a harbor or buy fresh fish, you may not understand what it means to catch it. A day like this puts into perspective the sacrifice of so many people to bring fish to our shores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nelincs.gov.uk/first-national-fishermens-memorial-day-held-in-grimsby/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos