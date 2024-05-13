



According to one REPORT published by Amnesty International on Monday. The report, titled “On My Campus, I'm Afraid,” details a campaign of transnational repression felt by Chinese and Hong Kong nationals studying on campuses across Western Europe and North America. Based on Amnesty International research between June 2023 and April 2024, the report details the reluctance of international students from China to exercise their human rights on campus. The experiences and effects of intimidation, harassment and surveillance by Chinese authorities are explored through interviews with 32 Chinese students, including 12 from Hong Kong, who studied at overseas universities between 2018 and 2023. Interviewees expressed how Chinese officials would harass family members in mainland China, such as by threatening to confiscate their passports or fire them from their jobs. Other interviewees claimed to have been photographed or recorded at events such as protests. A 'climate of fear' made self-censorship a universal experience for interviewees. Interviewees reported suffering from a wide range of mental health problems as a result. Amnesty International's China Director, Sarah Brooks, has since stated: “Surveillance of overseas students and targeting of their family members based in China are systematic tactics designed to control nations from afar.” Systematic supervision is facilitated by “Great firewall“, where overseas students must rely on state-approved apps like WeChat to communicate with family and friends in China. Recent changes to Hong Kong's national security laws are no exception to the scrutiny of public opinion. Article 23 of Hong Kong's Basic Law – marks a further tightening of discourse and has been criticized by international NGOs, including Amnesty Internationalas “serious undermining of human rights”. The findings of the report warn of cooling effects Fear can have over freedom of speech: [T]the resulting chilling effect on college campuses risks perpetuating a system in which the ability of some students to exercise their rights is more secure than others. It also deprives individuals – as well as researchers and teachers in host countries – of the opportunity to receive and benefit from the free thoughts, ideas and opinions of their colleagues, hindering academic exchanges and undermining the principle of academic freedom on campuses across affected regions. With an estimated 900,000 Chinese students studying abroad, the report urges host governments and universities to protect the rights of their students by educating communities and creating reporting mechanisms to protect enrolled students.

