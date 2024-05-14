International
World News In Brief: Children in eastern DR Congo, death penalty in Iran, support for Haiti
Concluding a five-day visit to the region, UNICEF Deputy Director Ted Chaiban noted that fighting has reached new heights and created the worst humanitarian crisis there since 2003.
He highlighted growing concerns for the protection of children's rights and the protection of civilians as the situation worsens.
Serious violations increase
Children are killed, maimed, abducted and recruited by armed groups with the highest ever verified serious violations; their rights to an education and a safe childhood have been destroyed, he said.
UNICEF warned that the all-time high of 7.2 million internally displaced people in eastern DRC could rise further as armed groups take control of more territory and as fighting spreads.
These developments are happening at the same time as the UN peacekeeping mission begins to leave the country.
We are seeing an increasing number of children killed and injured with the recent shift to the use of heavier and more sophisticated weapons, Mr Chaiban said.
While in the region, he met with Congolese authorities and visited sites hosting thousands of displaced families.
The only way to reduce this suffering is to redouble the efforts of regional actors and the international community to negotiate a political solution to the conflict, including the Luanda process, the Nairobi dialogue and other diplomatic efforts, he said.
Rights experts call on Iran to revoke the death sentence against the activist
UN-appointed human rights experts called on Iran on Monday to revoke the death sentence against an anti-corruption activist.
Mahmoud Mehrabi was convicted on charges of corruption in the land, a term they said refers to a wide range of offences, including blasphemy and crimes related to Islamic morality.
He was arrested again on 16 March 2023 in connection with his online activism for justice and corruption.
He later faced additional charges, including propaganda against the state, inciting police and military forces to disobey, inciting war, crimes against national security, and insulting the founder and supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
It is alarming that Iran's penalties for freedom of expression include the death penalty or long prison terms, experts say. said, noting that the local rapper Tomaj Salehi also received the death penalty two weeks ago.
They noted that at least five people were sentenced to death in connection with nationwide protests in 2022 against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. At least 15 others are in immediate danger.
We call on the Iranian authorities to amend the Constitution and penal code to ban executions and commute all death sentences, they said.
The statement was issued by Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran; Alice Jill Edwards, Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.
Experts receive their mandates from the UN Human Rights Council. They are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work.
Humanitarians continue support for Haitians affected by gang violence
Aid organizations continue to provide emergency aid to thousands of people across Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, amid continued gang activity, the UN's humanitarian affairs office said. OCHA, reported on Monday.
OCHA warned that some residents are extremely vulnerable, with armed groups continuing to carry out coordinated attacks.
On Friday, the commune of Gressier, south of Port-au-Prince, was attacked and several houses burned, forcing an unknown number of people to flee.
Humanitarian partners are conducting assessments both in Gressier and in the surrounding areas where people fled.
Currently, some 362,000 people have been displaced in Haiti, half of them children, with 160,000 in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.
Between March 8 and April 9, some 95,000 people fled the capital, 60 percent of them to the southern departments, according to the UN migration agency. IOM.
Humanitarians remain steadfast in their commitment to help the Haitian people. Since March, the World Food Program has helped more than 800,000 people across the country through its school feeding, emergency and resilience programs.
WFP has also distributed more than 825,000 meals to over 95,000 displaced people in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.
