International
Funding news for global health researchers: 13 May 2024
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Special announcements
Your contribution to NIH's plan for sexual health and gender minority research is needed
NIH's Office of Sexual and Gender Minority Research is seeking input on topics to consider for the next strategic plan for sexual and gender minority health research to optimize NIH research investments.
The next featured event
The Barmes Global Health Lecture returns on June 5
After a four-year hiatus, the David E. Barmes Global Health Lecture Series is back!
- Themes: The global response to HIV/AIDS: Then, now, the future
- The speaker: Ambassador Dr. John Nkengasong, US Global Coordinator for AIDS and Senior Official of the Bureau of Health Security and Global Diplomacy.
- Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 PM ET (US)
- location: NIH Campus, Bethsda, MD (USA) and Virtual
- Registration and information
Future deadlines for Fogarty's funding opportunities
Future deadlines for all Fogarty funding opportunities
Funding opportunities in which Fogarty is a partner:
Administrative allowances for current grantees:
Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below:
All administrative allowances
Financing options
NIH funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration:
NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:
-
Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Specialized Research Centers (MDSRC) (Clinical Trial P50 optional) (RFA-AR-25-002)
Last date of application: July 3, 2024
-
ML/AI Tools to Advance Translational Genomic Research (MAGen) – Development Sites (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trials Not Allowed) (RFA-HG-24-004)
Application deadline: July 26, 2024
-
ML/AI Tools to Advance Translational Genomic Research (MAGen) – Coordinating Center (UG3/UH3, Clinical Trials Not Allowed) (RFA-HG-24-005)
Application deadline: July 26, 2024
-
Specialist alcohol research centers (optional P50 clinical trials) (RFA-AA-24-007)
Application deadline: November 15, 2024
-
Comprehensive Alcohol Research Centers (optional P60 clinical trials) (RFA-AA-24-008)
Application deadline: November 15, 2024
-
Academic Research Enhancement Award (AREA) for degree-focused institutions (R15 clinical trial not permitted) (PAR-24-152)
Application deadline: Multiple dates, see notification.
-
Academic Research Enhancement Award (AREA) for degree-focused institutions (R15 clinical trial required) (PAR-24-214)
Application deadline: Multiple dates, see notification.
-
Mentored Career Development Award to Promote Faculty Diversity in Biomedical Research (K01 Independent Clinical Trial Required) (RFA-HL-25-008)
Application deadline: Multiple dates, see notification.
-
Mentored Career Development Award to promote faculty diversity in biomedical research (K01 no independent clinical trial allowed) (RFA-HL-25-009)
Application deadline: Multiple dates, see notification.
Other funding news
Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers.
NIH General Notices:
Notices of changes in NIH funding opportunities:
NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs):
Non-NIH Funding Opportunities:
-
Welcome Early Career Awards provide funding for early career researchers from low- and middle-income countries.
Application deadline: May 21, 2024
- of
L'Oral-UNESCO Caribbean Young Talents for Women in Scienceidentifies and rewards talented young female scientists from the Caribbean.
Application deadline: May 27, 2024
- 2024-2025
Burke HGHI Burke on Climate and Health applications are now open! The scholarship award includes a stipend of $75,000 per year for a total of up to two years to support climate and health-related scholarship. During the fellowship period, the Climate and Health Fellows will be an integral member of the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Salata Institute and will participate in inter-university engagements on climate change.
Application deadline: May 31, 2024
- CRDF Global is accepting proposals from US, Japanese, and other regional Asia-Pacific (APac)-based joint investigators working in infectious disease and immunology research for
US-Japan Cooperative Medical Sciences Program (USJCMSP) Collaborative Awards..
Application deadline: June 3, 2024
- of
WHO Unit on Health Ethics and Governance invites proposals designed to help promote ethically sound and equitable climate and health research. Proposals should clearly identify the intended outcomes and describe how these can support the development of ethical research on health and climate change.
Application deadline: June 17, 2024
- Three years old
NOMISSTRI Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in Animal Behavior in the Tropics is seeking outstanding postdoc biologists to study animal behavior in Panama.
Application deadline: July 15, 2024
-
American Association for Cancer Research and AstraZeneca Endometrial Cancer Research Fellowship is accepting applications from postdocs to conduct endometrial cancer research.
Application deadline: July 18, 2024
-
Seed grants for climate change and human health from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund that supports small, early-stage grants.
Application deadline: July 25, 2024
-
UNESCO's Global Program for Women in Science in Egypt for Young Talentidentifies and rewards talented young female scientists from Egypt working in the life or physical sciences.
Application deadline: July 31, 2024
-
More non-NIH funding opportunities
Manuscript, abstract and poster submission options
Events
Events for global health researchers:
Fogarty events calendar
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fic.nih.gov/Funding/News/Pages/global-health-funding-news-2024-05-13.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdoan says Turkey is treating more than 1,000 Hamas members
- Actor and comedian Bill Hader to deliver Chapman University commencement speech – Orange County Register
- Crisis in Montreal: the city suspends its relations with minor hockey
- Funding news for global health researchers: 13 May 2024
- Xi Jinping sells European currencies ahead of Putin's visit
- Veteran Marathi actor Satish Joshi dies while performing on stage in Rangostav; friends and fans mourn their loss | Regional News
- Wiradjuri designer Renee Henderson launches 12-piece collection at Australian Fashion Week
- Largest earthquakes in Michigan history
- If not addressed immediately, it becomes a problem
- Men's tennis ends season in Washburn
- The Athletic FC: permutations of the PL title; Leaky roof in the US, bus prank and scrapped awards
- Hollywood residents plant flower beds to combat homelessness epidemic hurting businesses | News