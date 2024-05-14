International
The 2024 federal budget will be released tonight. Here's what you need to know
The federal government will release its budget tonight.
And while this will inevitably involve a lot of political talk, it will also directly or indirectly affect your finances.
Here's why it matters, what to expect, and what it could mean for you.
What is the federal budget?
In very simple words, it is the federal government's plan for how it will raise and spend the money in the next financial year.
And this plan will affect your financial situation in one way or another, so it is quite important.
The government details this plan in a series of documents called budget papers, which are hundreds of pages long and will be on public view tonight.
Before the documents are officially released, the treasurer, a position currently held by Jim Chalmers, gives a speech to parliament outlining the plan.
It is a long speech, usually lasting about half an hour.
And generally speaking, these speeches talk about the positive points that the government of the day wants to promote and gloss over the negatives.
That's why we have a team of journalists who will delve into the deep details of the budget documents to find out the real-world impacts of these plans.
What is in this year's budget?
Mr Chalmers has used words such as “sensible” and “responsible” to describe the new budget, saying there are no “slash-and-grind” cuts, but also no “free-for-all” spending.
Here are some things we already know about the budget:
- Student debt changes: The federal government wants to change the way tertiary education loans are indexed, proposing a backlog scheme that would reduce the amount of debt accrued and see some students get refunds of what they paid last year
- Short-term cost of living relief: Mr Chalmers says a cost of living relief is coming, but he has yet to go into detail about it. He says it “won't be identical to what we've seen in the past, but it will be substantial.”
- Changes in tax groups:Called the third phase of tax cuts, it's something we've known about for months, but it won't take effect until July. Essentially, Australia's tax brackets will change little, as will tax rates, benefiting both lower and higher earners
What time is the federal budget speech?
The speech is broadcast live from Parliament House in Canberra on:
- 7.30pm AEST: ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria
- 19:00 ACST: Northern Territory and South Australia
- 17:30 AUGUST: Western Australia
Where can I watch the federal budget speech?
It will be broadcast on free-to-air television on ABC TVas well as inABC News Channel.
You can also stream it on ABC iview.
And you can watch ABC News live through the ABC News website by clicking “watch live” at the top of the page.
We will also publish the entire event live on the ABC News website, which will have a live stream of the speech at the top of the article.
Where can I read the budget documents?
ACTIvE federal government budget 2024-2025 website.
There is only one countdown clock there at the moment, but we expect it to be updated this evening.
How does the federal budget affect me?
The Budget shapes the way our economy works, so its ripple effects have an impact on us all, whether you're a taxpayer or not.
But specific measures will affect certain groups of people more than others.
A good way to get a quick overview of these impacts is by reading what we call our list of winners and losers, which summarizes which groups will benefit most from the new plan. We will publish this later this evening.
When is the new financial year?
July 1.
That's about seven weeks away.
When is tax time?
Not for another seven weeks.
Technically, you can file your tax return on July 1stbut you have more than 17 weeks to do it.
When are tax returns due?
October 31.
But that's only if you do it yourself.
If you're going through a tax agent, you should book your appointment before 31 October, but that doesn't mean your appointment has to be before 31 October.
