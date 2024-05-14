International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) 2024





Harnessing the power of migration to accelerate development and climate-resilient prosperity in SIDS Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are home to 3.81 million international migrants and are countries of origin for nearly 10 million international migrants whose remittances, among various other contributions, amount to almost twice that of aid Officials for Development and Foreign Direct Investment combined for it. SIDS. In SIDS, remittances finance sustainable development, climate adaptation and contribute to poverty reduction goals. They help stabilize macroeconomic volatility and can act as insurance during crises or after disasters. While remarkable successes and advances have been made over the past decades, SIDS remain a special case for sustainable development given their unique vulnerabilities. The complex migration profile of SIDS, coupled with broader socio-economic trends, illustrates the deep links between migration and sustainable development. In the context of demographic change, digitization and the continuing and compounding impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, natural disasters and hazards, health and other social challenges and economic vulnerabilities, as well as the progressive deterioration of SIDS resilience external shocks; migration can and must be part of the solution for SIDS to chart a course towards resilient prosperity. Safe, orderly and regular migration routes, including enhanced employment migration among SIDS, can help navigate demographic challenges and build a skill set that supports economic diversification. Since SIDS faces difficulties in accessing development and climate finance, diaspora economic contributions in the form of remittances and investments can be used as a more sustainable and alternative source of financing. Further, this can be combined with diaspora skills, networks and cultural capital to drive growth and support sustainable development, climate solutions and just transition of SIDS economies. As climate crises, disasters and environmental degradation bring risks and instances of economic and non-economic loss and damage, displacement, planned displacement, forced immobility to SIDS, well-managed migration can be built into climate and environmental adaptation and mitigation solutions . resilience, and to promote solutions for displacement in SIDS. objectives This side event will bring together high-level representatives from SIDS Member States, the UN, the private sector and civil society to discuss and advance the vision and solutions to unleash the power of migration to drive the sustainable economic development of SIDS, as provided by Antigua and Barbuda. Agenda for SIDS (ABAS). Drawing on the latest evidence on the multifaceted contribution of migrants and migration to SIDS, and on experiences from implementing migration-sensitive interventions in support of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA Track), it will provide a platform for a wide range of stakeholders from all SIDS regions for sharing successful national and regional models, innovative mechanisms and lessons learned from practice to inform the formation of forward-looking and scalable migration solutions that can benefit all. AGENDA SIDS 2024 Conference

May 28, 2024 Time schedule 8:00 – 8:15 Greetings and opening remarks

Address of guest speaker 8:15 – 8:20 Setting the scene

Animated video illustrating the multifaceted contributions of migrants to the sustainable development of SIDS 8:20 – 8:55 Panel discussion

Moderated Davos-style panel with representatives from Member States, UN agencies, the private sector, civil society and youth. 8:55- 9:25 Plenary discussion 9:25-9:30 Closing words

