Wakefield: Coroner calls for new blood clotting tests after teenager's death





Mr Longstaff said his concerns were that there was no specific screening tool for children in the UK and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance for these types of cases was specific to adults only and not applicable for children. He also cited a lack of resources to treat a circulating blood clot, known as thromboembolism, which means “clinicians working with children may be at a disadvantage in diagnosing and treating the condition”. He was also concerned that Lilly's family had a strong family history of thromboembolic disease, but only one of the five doctors who saw her in hospital picked up on her mother's previous experience with blood clots due to the disease. inherited. Mr Longstaff added in his report that “it cannot be said on the balance of probabilities that any steps taken as an alternative to Lilly's discharge on 2 April 2022 would have prevented the tragedy of its terminal collapsing the next day”. A joint pediatric and coroner's postmortem gave the cause of her death as a massive pulmonary thromboembolism, deep vein thrombosis, and a genetic mutation that affected blood clotting. Mr. Longstaff Report on Preventing Future Deaths, outer it concluded by calling on NICE and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) to respond to its findings within 56 days detailing “actions taken or proposed to be taken”.

