New Adelaide University to operate $60m defense academy – News and events





May 14, 2024 The Federal and South Australian Governments are jointly investing $60 million towards an Advanced Defense Technology Training Academy to be developed on Lot Fourteen, which will be operated by the new University of Adelaide. Lot Fourteen will become home to a state-of-the-art facility from 2026, which will provide digital training, education and research capabilities critical to the defense industry, while aligning with other sectors including space and cyber . The Academy aims to strengthen South Australia's skills and talent pool by providing a unique venue where research-supported environments benefit from deep industry expertise. It will foster collaboration across industry and academia, positioning the new University of Adelaide as a key institution for national defense and security. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of South Australia, the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia on 13 May. Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said the Advanced Defense Technology Training Academy would benefit all of Australia by enhancing the knowledge and human capital to strengthen the nation's sovereign interests. “The academy will create a global hub for the defense industry and position Lot Fourteen as a world-class innovation hub,” Minister King said. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said: “The Academy aims to strengthen South Australia's skills and talent pool by providing a unique venue where research-supported environments benefit from deep industry expertise.” Professor David Lloyd and Professor Peter Høj AC, Co-Vice-Chancellors of the University of Adelaide, said the Academy signals the University of Adelaide's new role as a national leader for national defense and security research and education. “South Australia's role as a trusted partner in a dynamic world is underpinned by a commitment to research in partnership with industry, ensuring students at all levels experience the latest innovations in thinking and technology in a way that set them up for future success,” Prof. Lloyd and Høj said. “The Advanced Defense Technologies Training Academy will be unique in Australia. It will provide new fit-for-purpose facilities that universities do not currently have access to, including sophisticated secure areas.” Funded through the Adelaide City Agreement, the project reflects an equal and joint investment by the Australian Government and South Australia, providing $30 million each. The Adelaide City Agreement is a 10-year agreement between the Australian Government, the South Australian Government and the City of Adelaide to grow Adelaide as an innovative and vibrant city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unisa.edu.au/media-centre/Releases/2024/new-adelaide-university-to-operate-%2460m-defence-academy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos