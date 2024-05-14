



Media Release: Update #12 May 132024, 7:45 pp.m. FirE circumference there was none new growth since the last update. Hot spots have been Thejagged in the center of the Teepee Creek wildfires area which causes visible smoke in the area. Hot spots are completely extinguished within 30 meters the perimeter. The crewI won't continue to reinforce the perimeter with heavy equipment. Checkpoints are STILL in place. The public is reminded to contact the Call Center at 1-825-606-5166 THE determine whether her safe to enter.

Mental health support update For those affected by the fires, mental health support Remains accessible locally and across Alberta. Here are the resourcesavailable to you: Emergency services/9-1-1: Call 911 for immediate danger.

GRAND Prairie Aberdeen Center Counseling Services (Youth and Adults): Offered by Alberta Health Services, providing immediate support. Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm 780–833-4323

I know by email at [email protected] or by calling (587) 200-2552. Website www.agknow.ca

Alberta Addiction Helpline: Confidential addiction support, call 1-866-332-2322.

Helpline for children: Support for youth under 20, call 1-800-668-6868.

Community School Liaison Program – Grande Prairie County No.1 (countygp.ab.ca)

Crisis text line: Text “HOME” to 686868 for crisis support via text.

Indigenous Mental Health Support: Call 1-855-242-3310 for support and counseling in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut.

The AHS Integrated Crisis Response Team: Contact them at 587-259-5513 for mental health support, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Suicide Crisis Helpline 9-8-8

Virtual counseling services: Contact by calling 1-833-827-4230 or visiting counselingalberta.com for virtual counseling services.

Mental Health Helpline: Call 1-877-303-2642 for crisis support, information and referrals related to mental health concerns. Alberta 8-1-1 Health Link: Call 8-1-1 for health advice from Alberta medical experts.

211 Alberta: Your gateway to digital support and local services. If you need support or confidential information, just call or text INFO to 211 or visit ab.211.ca. Evacuation order Remains in force and is being actively implemented. The RCMP are mONITORING access to the evacuation zone. In addition to the RCMP and Regional Enforcement, Technical Search and Rescue are helping with access control. Access to the evacuation zone without permission is not allowed. Evacuation zone Remains same as communicated in previous updates. Individuals seeking access to the evacuation zone should contact the call center at 1-825-606-5166 to obtain a permit or register as an evacuee between the hours of 8:00I'm with you 6:000:00 The following area Remains under an evacuation order: Kleskun Creek North to Township Road 742. The evacuation order is also in effect for Riverstone Golf Course.

The following fields remain in readiness for possible evacuation:

Township Road 744 to 750 and Range Road 32

Township Road 744 to 730 and Range Road 32 We appreciate offers of help and help. The fire response is well resourced and has adequate support at this time. For information related to answer on the east side of Big Smoky, please follow Greenview Municipal District at www.mdgreenview.ab.ca GWF029 The fire started 13 km northwest of the city of Valhalla. The fire is now listed as being held in 100 hectares with a dozer guard surrounding the perimeter. County crews are no longer working in the area. After this update, there will be no furthere are updates on Valhalla the fire. Alberta Wildfire is the lead authority on the fire, and they will provide updates as the situation changes. Residents are encouraged to download and register Look Vigilant! Mass Notification Notification Service – Keep people safe and informed – Look Vigilant! (voyent-alert.com) The next update will be provided on 9or.m. IN TuesdayMay 14unless there is an urgent update Wanted. District Govt Subscribe to site updates



