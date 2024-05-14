Shell must be held accountable for human rights abuses related to its business in the Niger Delta





Reacting to news that Nigeria's oil industry regulator is set to offer a fast-track sales approval process for oil companies that want to sell their businesses in the country, Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said: With Shell currently seeking regulatory approval for the sale of its Niger Delta business, it is essential that it be held fully accountable for decades of gross human rights abuses related to oil spills that have polluted the environment, water polluted drinking water and poisoned agriculture. land, fishing and people. An offer by Nigeria's industry regulator to speed up approvals for sales by oil companies that accept responsibility for pollution should not be an easy option that allows Shell to cut back and walk away from the suffering associated with operations. in the Niger Delta, or exposing local communities to more human rights abuses. Shell sales must not be allowed to add to the fossil fuel industry's long and dismal record of pollution by leaving more damage in its wake. Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria We are concerned that the proposed expedited option potentially gives big oil companies the upper hand in negotiations around sales approvals and will exclude affected local communities from the decision-making process. It is also essential that any approval is conditional on buyers having the operational expertise and financial stability to manage the acquired operations safely and effectively to ensure that local communities are not exposed to lasting harm. Amnesty International continues to recommend that any sales approval process relating to Shells business in Nigeria should be full and thorough and include safeguards to protect human rights, including an environmental study to assess the requirements of cleanup, an inventory of the physical assets being sold, and an assessment to ensure that sufficient funds are set aside for the possible dismantling of the oil infrastructure. Shell sales must not be allowed to add to the fossil fuel industry's long and dismal record of pollution, leaving more damage in its wake. Amnesty International is campaigning for a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels and a just transition to renewables. Background Shell announced in January that it had agreed to sell the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) to the Renaissance consortium, which includes four Nigerian-based exploration and production companies and an international energy group, in a deal worth up to to 2.4 billion dollars. , financed in part with a buyer loan from Shell. The head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission outlined the option of fast-track approvals at a meeting with representatives of major oil companies, including Shell and Exxon Mobil, in Abuja last week.

