A global group of scholars, students and enthusiasts of the work of English writer Virginia Woolf will gather and celebrate her enduring literary legacy at the 33rd annual International Conference on Virginia Woolf: Woolf, Modernity, Technology.

The event will take place Thursday to Sunday, June 6 to 9, at Fresno State, with excursions before and after the conference on June 5 and 9.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions on various aspects of Woolf's writing, including her reflections on modernity and the connection of technology to her work in a fascinating array of sessions, panels and keynote talks from well-known scholars in the field of Woolf studies.

Organized by Dr. J. Ashley Foster, associate professor of 20th- and 21st-century British literature with an emphasis in digital humanities, the conference will delve into the theme of “Wolf, Modernity, Technology,” exploring the intersection of Virginia's work Woolf with innovation. and technological advances.

Attendees can anticipate engaging presentations, panel discussions, and question-and-answer sessions with renowned scholars and experts in Woolf studies. There will be a plenary on Thursday, June 6, where all attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussions. Distinguished scholar Sonita Sarker will take the stage on Friday, June 7, sharing deep insights into technique, modernism, and writing. The evening reception will feature renowned poet-scholar Jane Goldman and a floor-to-ceiling installation of hand-printed lines from Kew Gardens, a short story by Woolf, presented by internationally renowned artist Ane Thon Knutsen from Norway. Two Fresno State poet laureates, Brynn Saito and Mai Der Vang, will close the evening.

The event continues on Saturday, June 8, as accomplished academic Paul Saint Amour takes center stage, offering insights into interwar land surveying techniques and their intersections with the work of Virginia Woolf.

Throughout the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in multiple daily panels, delving into various aspects of Woolf's legacy and the broader context of modernist literature.

Beyond the academic discourse, attendees can look forward to a range of interactive and artistic events, including Modernist Technologies exhibit at M Street Graduate Art Studios, 1419 M St. in downtown Fresno, during Art Hop on Thursday, June 6. This interdisciplinary exhibition will feature graduate student artwork alongside augmented reality installations and digital humanities projects related to Woolfs works.

In addition to these academic and interactive experiences, there will be opportunities to explore the natural beauty of California. On June 5, researchers will embark on a trip to Yosemite National Park, and on June 9, they will explore the breathtaking landscapes of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

More information and details can be found on the website at fresnostate.edu/woolf2024 or by contacting Dr. J. Ashley Foster in [email protected].

