Oakland County Sheriff Warns of International “Tourist Thieves” Targeting Metro Detroit





BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County is facing a growing threat of theft tourism, according to Sheriff Michael Bouchard. At a town hall meeting on Monday, Bouchard said they are concerned with transnational organized crime groups. Groups of people from other countries enter the US under the guise of tourism and then steal from the homes of the wealthy. Bouchard said the groups operate like special operations teams, hitting 40 to 50 homes in Oakland County in recent months, at one point pulling up to $1 million from the county. The sheriff said that so far, they have arrested two robbery teams, and all seven people were from Chile. “The Chilean gangs alone are estimated to have more than 100 teams operating in the country at any one time. And the teams are three to six people.” He said that all the people they arrested had violated it Visa Waiver Programwhich is a program that allows people from certain countries to come to the US for 90 days for tourism or business without obtaining a visa. Bouchard said he has asked the federal government to stop the program in Chile, but it has not been stopped. “And in fact, Columbia has an application pending right now for VWP. So that's a concern for us because we can't figure out how many teams are operating here,” he said. THE better protect your homethe sheriff said to use alarms on every floor of your house. “Hardwire, hardwire, hardwire,” he said. “Because you'll see, jammers, they block wireless signals.” He said thieves can jam wireless signals from cameras, alarms and phones. They are also stealing heavy safes. So Bouchard suggests locking safes or using a safety deposit box for things you don't need every day or are family heirlooms. He said the Chilean gangs have not been violent or aggressive. Saying they are averse to contact and run away if people are in the house they target. This is why out-of-towners are the biggest targets. Consider saving the number of your local police department in your phone. That way, if you're notified of a home break-in while you're out of town, you can contact the police without having to go through 911 in the area you're visiting. More from CBS News Kelly Vaughan Kelly Vaughen is a reporter and weekend evening anchor for CBS News Detroit. She is excited to make Michigan her home!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/detroit/news/sheriff-warns-of-international-tourist-burglars-targeting-oakland-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos