UJ celebrates a remarkable climb in the global rankings





The University of Johannesburg (UJ) continues its remarkable climb up the global higher education landscape, gaining significant achievements in two prominent university rankings for 2024. UJ is now ranked number one in South Africa and on the continent African among universities that are younger than 50 years worldwide, according to the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Ranking. released on 14 May 2024. UJ has also achieved its highest ever position, climbing to 60th place among universities in the same category. This marks a significant step up from the university's previous ranking in the 151-200 bracket, demonstrating its relentless commitment to student success, cutting-edge research and societal impact. UJ also claimed first place in Africa and South Africa, reaffirming its position in the region. of Ranking of new universities evaluate universities on key pillars, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international perspective, providing a comprehensive assessment of institutional performance. The 2024 ranking includes 673 universities, up from 605 in 2023. Another 499 institutions are ranked with reporter status, meaning they provided data but did not meet our eligibility criteria to receive a rank. This recognition of UJ by Ranking of new universities highlights the universities' rapid growth and tremendous potential in the global academic arena. Despite its relatively short history of 20 years of existence, UJ has demonstrated remarkable progress, challenging well-established institutions, some of which have more than a century of heritage. In addition to his outstanding performance in RANKINGSUJ has also secured a prominent global position of 624 in Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) for 2024. With a staggering 20,966 institutions rated for the 2024 edition of the CWUR World University Rankings, this ranking stands as one of the largest academic rankings of global universities. Only the top 2,000 institutions from this rigorous assessment achieved a coveted spot on the published global list. UJ's steady upward trajectory in the CWUR rankings reinforces its status as a leading educational institution in South Africa and beyond. Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UJ, expressed his delight at the recent achievements of the University. These rankings are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff and students. UJ remains committed to its mission of providing world-class education, fostering impactful research and innovation that contributes to societal advancement, he says. Our progress is not just about numbers and figures; it is about the positive and lasting impact we have on our students and the wider society.

