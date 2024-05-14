International news from the ground: China





In March, China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 50.8, an increase of 1.7% compared to the previous month. This is a positive sign, as the index has been below the turning point of 50 for five consecutive months since October 2023. This indicates that the manufacturing sector is now back on track. One of the most obvious developments is in the automotive industry. During the first two weeks of April, electric vehicles (EVs) outsold gasoline vehicles, selling 260,000 units compared to 256,000 units. This means that electric vehicles now account for 50.39% of total vehicle sales, which is a significant milestone for the industry. This discovery is not only important for the popularization of new technologies, but also as a “psychological point” for the acceptance of electric vehicles by consumers. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, from January to March, the automobile industry witnessed an increase in production and sales, reaching 6.61 million units and 6.72 million units, respectively, an increase of 6.4% and 10.6% compared to the same period last year. . year. In March, automobile production and sales reached 2.69 million units and 2.69 million units, respectively, an increase of 4% and 9.9% compared to the same period last year. Likewise, EV production and sales witnessed significant growth in the first quarter, reaching 2.12 million units and 2.09 million units, respectively, an increase of 28.2% and 31.8% compared to the same period last year. Electric vehicle sales accounted for 31.1% of total new vehicle sales. In March, production and sales of electric vehicles reached 863,000 units and 883,000 units, respectively, an increase of 28.1% and 35.3% compared to the same period last year. Electric vehicle sales accounted for 32.8% of total new vehicle sales. In addition, the total export of vehicles has also increased in the first quarter, reaching 1.32 million units, with an increase of 33.2% compared to the same period last year. The export of electric vehicles reached 307,000 units, an increase of 23.8% compared to the same period last year. In March, the total export of vehicles reached 502 thousand units, with an increase of 37.9% compared to the same period last year. Exports of EVs reached 124,000 units, an increase of 59.4% compared to the same period last year. According to the China Machine Tool and Tool Makers Association, China CNC Machine Tool Fair 2024 (CCMT2024), held from April 8-12, saw a record 124,695 visitors, an increase of 58.49% compared to CCMT2018. The data does not include the sponsor's staff and other support personnel. Some recently announced projects and investment news articles are listed below: Anhui Wuyao Automotive Glass will invest $273 million to produce automotive glass, with an annual output of 4 million pieces for EVs in Bengbu.

Mingcycle Vehicle Group will invest US$136 million to produce e-bikes with an annual output of 3.3 million units in Huaian.

Shandong Hongchen Automotive Components will invest $206 million to produce light auto chassis with an annual output of 500,000 units in Bingzhou.

Weipengsheng Vacuum Equipment (Shandong) will invest $34.5 million to produce dry screw vacuum pumps and systems with an annual output of 1,500 sets.

Xuzhou Youyi Power Equipment will invest $41.3 million to produce autonomously driven vehicles, with an annual output of 20,000 units in Jiangsu.

Zhejiang Boxi Science & Technology Co. will invest $275 million to produce EV components and structural parts with an annual capacity of 1 million sets.

Far Spinning Wuxi will invest $76 million to produce key components for airbags with an annual output of 20.29 million parts.

Yancheng City Xin Petroleum Machinery will invest US$68 million to produce dual hydraulic/pneumatic PDM mud motors for deep oil drilling.

Lear Automotive Components will invest $24.8 million to build a facility and manufacture automotive seats and components.

Haozhi Juhe Science & Technology will invest $490 million to build a CTC (cell-on-chassis) chassis manufacturing facility with an annual output of 300,000 units in Chuzhou.

Friction One Xiantao will invest 68 million dollars to import an automatic production line of brakes, robotics and auxiliary equipment (total 1000 sets), with an annual output of 10 million pieces of brakes. For more information, please contact Fred Qian at [email protected]

