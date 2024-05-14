International news of local government 15.05.24





Here are the latest important and interesting stories from the local government sector that caught our attention. In this roundup of what's happening now in the world of local government, you'll find best practice, inspiration and more from across the sector. Italy: Florence is set to pay drivers to cycle

of The city of Florence has allocated €1.2 million to encourage motorists to cycle to work or university instead of driving. The year-long incentive scheme will launch on June 3 and aims to inspire a change in mobility habits towards healthier and more sustainable forms of transport. Participants will be able to earn up to 30 euros per month, receiving 20 cents per kilometer, as well as five cents per kilometer in non-travel cycles (as long as they remain within the municipality). While commuters who already commute by bike will be rewarded, those who swap their cars for bikes will get a bit more.

Mayor Belgium: Residents will receive free trees in Antwerp

In an effort to green the unoccupied areas, The city of Antwerp has decided to donate 2,000 trees to residents to plant in their gardens or parts of unsealed land they own. 20 different types of trees, all chosen to be suitable for the local climate and ecosystem, are available, with the city providing a helpful guide for residents on choosing the right tree for their property. The city has also launched a website on how to plant and care for the tree in compliance with city guidelines.

Mayor UK: Liveable City Charter launched in Exeter

In a bid to create thriving communities and drive building development, Exeter City Council has developed a new liveable city charter. The Charter ensures that all Exeter developments are designed and built to quality standards, with sustainability and thriving communities in mind. The Charter emphasizes the use of innovative planning tools to develop spaces with social, environmental and architectural benefits that will be felt by future generations. The charter is the result of the Exeter Design Quality collaborative partnership, which saw developers, design specialists and city council officers work together.

SmartCitiesWorld Europe: EU cities to collaborate with Ukrainian cities to develop climate neutrality plans

A new scheme funded by Horizon Europe will see 36 EU cities that have committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2030 partner with 10 cities in Ukraine. The SUN4Ukraine project aims to support cities in Ukraine to develop climate neutrality plans to support their reconstruction during the ongoing war. Held in cooperation with the Association of Ukrainian Cities, the project will help to understand needs, test work methods and develop reconstruction plans guided by sustainable development and climate neutrality practices.

