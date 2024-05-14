Prairie Creek, Abasand, Grayling Terrace and Beacon Hill were upgraded to a two-hour evacuation notice





Prairie Creek, Abasand, Grayling Terrace and Beacon Hill upgraded to two hours Evacuation notice: Prepare to leave within two hours if instructed This doesn't mean you have to leave now, but you should be ready to evacuate within two hours if ordered. (Fort McMurray, AB, May 14, 2024) Fire behavior yesterday was not significant, but it has moved closer to Fort McMurray and we anticipate similar conditions and smoke today. The fire is spreading through soil and fine fuels in the former burn area of ​​2016. It is not a crown fire, but it is spreading on the ground in tall, mature grass. Today's winds will bring the fire closer to Fort McMurray. The nearest fire point is approximately 13.5 km from the Fort McMurray landfill. The fire is located about 13 km from the intersection of highways 63 and 881. The fire is expected to approach the Fort McMurray Landfill and Highway 63, approaching Prairie Creek, Abasand, Grayling Terrace and Beacon Hill. Enhanced two-hour evacuation notice for Prairie Creek, Abasand, Grayling Terrace and Beacon Hill. The communities of Prairie Creek, Beacon Hill, Abasand and Grayling Terrace are now being placed on a two-hour evacuation notice. This means that these communities must prepare to leave within two hours if instructed to do so. That doesn't mean they have to evacuate within two hours, but they have to be ready to leave in two hours if the situation changes. This is not an evacuation order, but a notice. If fire behavior changes significantly, we'll update the community immediately. An evacuation alert remains in effect for Fort McMurray, Anzac, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation. These communities are not on a two-hour evacuation notice. Highway 63 remains open Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray remains open and accessible. RCMP and Alberta Wildfire will be closely monitoring the highway status and proximity to the fire. If there is any change in the highway status, the community will be updated. Preparation is critical Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their evacuation routes and assembly points. If residents do not have transportation to self-evacuate, they should report to their designated assembly points, where municipal transit will support evacuation assistance. Residents under an evacuation alert are encouraged to register in advance with the MyAlberta Emergency Registration System (MAERS). You can register online for potential emergencies or emergencies that may affect your family. You can register for yourself and any member of your family. To register online, you will need: a personal email

an Alberta.ca account What you can do to prepare to evacuate within two hours notice: Prepare a plan to attract children and pets.

Prepare a plan to secure your home and belongings.

Pack an emergency kit.

Make sure you have your essentials, including important travel documents and medications.

Make sure your vehicles are parked on your property, not on the street, to keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Create a family communication plan to stay in touch and know everyone's whereabouts.

Keep a list of emergency contacts and share it with family members.

Know your communities evacuation routes and you have multiple options, visit rmwb.ca/alerts to find yours.

Maintain a protected area around your home by clearing vegetation and flammable debris.

Keep your gutters and roof clear of leaves and other flammable materials.

Store important documents and valuables in a safe or secure fireproof location.

Make sure your home insurance is up to date and covers fire damage.

Be prepared to turn off utilities such as gas, electricity and water if instructed to do so. If you have questions, please contact Pulse at 780-743-7000 or [email protected] -30- Media searches: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rmwb.ca/en/news/prairie-creek-abasand-grayling-terrace-and-beacon-hill-upgraded-to-two-hour-evacuation-notice.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos