UL is ranked among the world's 75 youngest universities in the new global ranking

The University of Limerick has been ranked among the 75 best new universities in the world, according to a new global survey.

The Times Higher Education (THE) has ranked UL 72nd among new world universities in its latest ranking, an improvement on the 2023 ranking which saw UL in the 151-200 group.

The result marks the biggest year-on-year improvement of eligible universities in Ireland in the annual World University Rankings.

In a separate report by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), UL was also ranked in the top 4.5 percent of universities worldwide, after an assessment of almost 21,000 institutions.

Welcoming the news, UL Provost and Vice-President Professor Shane Kilcommins said: UL is passionate about impactful teaching and research. Our move into the top 75 in the Times Higher Education 2024 New University Rankings and being in the top 4.5% of universities worldwide in the latest Center for World University Rankings survey is testament to this passion and confirms our commitment for excellence and enhancing our reputation as a world-renowned center of knowledge.

These rankings reflect our focus on research, the student learning environment, and doctoral education. We encourage a resilient and innovative learning environment based on a foundation of strong academic disciplines, led by a highly motivated and supportive, diverse and inclusive community of academics and researchers.

We want to make a difference in the world and for our students and researchers to be socially engaged citizens and change makers for tomorrow, Professor Kilcommins added.

UL's Vice-Chancellor for Research, Professor Norelee Kennedy said: Excellence and innovation in research and teaching are key to ensuring that UL continues to have a positive impact on both our students and society. These latest rankings show that the world-class teaching and innovative fundamental research being carried out across the university is paying dividends.

Our research strategy Wisdom for Action outlines our priorities to develop UL as a research-intensive university and these latest rankings are testament to our commitment to achieving them.

The latest result adds to a marked improvement in a number of recent global rankings with UL jumping more than 100 places to rank 426 in the QS World University Rankings, while Times Higher Education ranked UL as the 86th best university in the world for delivery. on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and UL moved into the 401-500 group out of 1,904 globally ranked universities overall in its 2024 World University Rankings.

UL also moved up to 175 in the world for the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024.

Academic rankings are seen as a vital resource for students and academics to help them choose where to study and work.

Times Higher Education assessed universities in five key areas or pillars of teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

These rankings apply the same methodology as the overall World University Rankings to assess research-intensive universities in their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. However, the weightings have been recalibrated to reflect the mission profile of the new universities.

The rankings included significant updates with the introduction of a wider range of bibliometric measures, improved international metrics and an expanded role for knowledge transfer, which better reflects the excellent and wide-ranging work being carried out at UL.

Performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (learning environment); Research Environment (volume, revenue and reputation); Research Quality (citation impact, research power, research excellence and research impact); International Perspective (staff, students and research); and Industry (revenues and patents).

The most significant improvements for UL were seen in Research Quality, Industry, Research Environment and Teaching.

CWUR's ranking methodology differs from other rankings in that it is the only academic ranking of global universities that assesses the quality of education, graduate employment, faculty quality and research performance, without relying on surveys and data submissions university.

CWUR uses seven objective and robust indicators grouped into four areas to rank world universities:

1) Education: based on the academic success of a university student, relative to the size of the university.

2) Employability: based on the professional success of a university student, measured in relation to the size of the university.

3) Faculty: measured by the number of faculty members who have received high academic evaluations

4) Research:

i) Research output: measured by the total number of research papers

ii) High-quality publications: measured by the number of research papers appearing in top-level journals

iii) Impact: measured by the number of research papers appearing in highly influential journals

iv) Citations: measured by the number of highly cited research papers

Full rankings are available at Higher times AND CMUR websites.