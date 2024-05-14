International
Western University has 'growing concerns' about security on pro-Palestinian campus
Western University released a public statement saying there are “growing concerns” about the safety of an ongoing occupation by pro-Palestinian protesters outside the school's community center, which entered its sixth day on Monday.
This sharply increased the tension between the school's administration and the protesters, who initially said they would hold a 12-hour protest calling for Western to divest from companies with business interests in Israel.
The growing gathering of tents outside the student community center is among many other camping protests at universities across North America that began as a direct response to mounting deaths as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in Gaza.
On Monday, Western University posted a significant security presence, with at least four guards watching for protesters from nearby vehicles and guards stationed in every nearby building.
“We have growing concerns about the security in and around the space that participants are using illegally,” said John Doerksen, Western University's vice provost of students, in a written statement.
“The camp is growing and it appears that most of the participants are not our students. We managed some security risks over the weekend and those on the ground showed a decreased willingness to work with us and communicate productively.
“Some participants have become more confrontational, making respectful dialogue difficult.”
“I think it's disappointing,” New Democrat London-FanshaweMPLindsay Mathyssentold CBC Radio By car in the afternoonwhen asked about Western's statement by host Matt Allen on Monday.
“I've heard from both sides that they're concerned about security issues. So it's not just a one-sided thing. I think it's also incumbent on the university to listen to the students' human rights concerns that can't be ignored. “
Mathyssen said students “don't feel heard” by Western University.
“It's their money that's being used in a specific way that they don't approve of. So I think it's incumbent upon the university to continue to have an open conversation so that these students feel heard and that they can reach a common solution”.
By car in the afternoon7:51London MP visits pro-Palestinian camp in Western
The camp, which includes more than two dozen tents, appeared to have a family-friendly atmosphere, with some young children, including toddlers, even among the campus occupants.
“The camp is definitely growing,” said London doctor and protester Tarek Loubani. “And that's because as people understand what we're doing, more people want to join.”
The student movement began at Columbia University in New York on April 17 before protesters were forcibly cleared by police at the request of administrators.
In Canada, camps have also been set up at Montreal's McGill University, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of Windsor, Ont., among others.
“We have made it very clear that we will be here until we have a meeting with people who actually make decisions about the sale,” said Mahmoud Elsaleh, who has stayed at the camp since the beginning, leaving only to go at work.
Arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin is a company listed on the Western's list of investment holdings from which the protesters want the school to leave.
Western University declined to comment in written statements and did not grant CBC News an interview.
Western said in its statement that it respects free speech and expects protesters to respect the law and Western policies.
He reminded the protesters that the campus is private property and that demonstrations are not allowed after 9:00 p.m. He also said protesters must identify themselves, including showing a Western ID card, if asked by campus police.
“We expect protest activity to continue within the boundaries of the law and University policies. Any behavior outside these parameters will be referred to the West Special Police Service and may be reported to the London Police Service,” a statement from the university said. on Saturday.
A total of 253 hostages were taken in a Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on October 7 that killed around 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli allegations. Israel's offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians over the past seven months, mostly women and children, health officials in Gaza said.
