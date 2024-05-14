



Evacuation Order: Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace go under evacuation order; prepare to evacuate by 4:00 p.m If you are not in an area under an Evacuation Order, please remain in place until these other communities are evacuated first, to facilitate a safe evacuation. Evacuees must register online. Those in need of accommodation or support should report to the Parkland One registration center in Lac La Biche. Evacuees are encouraged to leave Fort McMurray, but can stay in other neighborhoods if they choose. An evacuation order has been issued for Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace due to fire MWF-017. If you are in this area, you should leave by 4:00 pm following signs, designated evacuation routes and instructions from emergency responders. These neighborhoods are directly related to where the fire can spread. Regional Emergency Services will be better able to protect these neighborhoods from fire if they are unoccupied and clear. All evacuees must register online If you live in areas under an Evacuation Order, you must register online as an evacuee. To register visit MyAlberta Emergency Registration System (MAERS). Those who have problems accessing the Internet can call the Government of Alberta call center (310-4455) to register over the phone. If you are unable to evacuate yourself or evacuate with a neighbor or family member, please report to your neighborhood collection point. Please bring your pets with you to collection points. If you are unable to pick up your pets, please fill out the animal rescue form at rmwb.ca/alerts. Transit buses will also be at collection points if assistance is required. Evacuation assembly points and access routes: Abasand: Muster Point: Parking lot in front of Abasand Skate Park and ice rink parking lot from Fr. Beauregard School Exit: Abasand Drive or Abbottsford Drive Beacon Hill: Collection Point: Frank LaCroix Arena Exit: Beacon Hill Dr. Grayling Terrace Muster Point: Greyling Park Exit: Abbottsford Drive Prairie Creek: Muster Point: Arabian Drive Bus Station and Rodeo Drive Bus Station Exit: Airport Road to 63 then 63 South All evacuees are advised to: Follow the directions of emergency responders.

Follow all designated evacuation routes (E signs), barricades and other signs in place.

Secure your home by locking all doors and windows. Notify emergency responders if you are aware of vulnerable residents who may need evacuation assistance. Find all alerts, updates and more information at rmwb.ca/alerts For questions or further information, please call Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663

