Sask. The man previously accused of sexually assaulting children now faces 60 new charges





Warning: this story contains disturbing details. An Assiniboia, Sask., man who was already in custody charged with sex crimes against children is now facing 60 additional charges after further investigation into alleged sexual assaults on minors over an 18-year period. says the RCMP. Police arrested Richard John Dyke, now 47, whose home was a licensed nursery, in November 2023. He was charged with a total of 13 sexual offenses after police said investigators determined three boys younger than 12 were sexually assaulted in the mid-2010s. At a news conference Tuesday, RCMP said they have identified 29 other victims, all youths between the ages of 18 months and 17 years old when the offenses occurred, most of whom were male. The alleged offenses date from 2005 to November 2023. “The magnitude of this investigation has proven significant. Investigators have analyzed over one and a half million digital pieces of evidence. It was obtained from 24 terabytes of seized electronic devices,” Chief Supt. Ted Munro, the officer in charge of criminal operations for the Saskatchewan RCMP, told reporters. “If you were to take that evidence we found and print it out, it would be the equivalent of a six-story paper building.” WATCH|RCMP announce 60 new charges against Sask. The man previously accused of sexually assaulting children: RCMP announce 60 new charges against Sask. a man previously accused of sexually assaulting children Saskatchewan RCMP criminal operations officer Chief Supt. Ted Munro, announced new charges against Richard Dyke, who was first charged in November 2023. The investigation has identified a further 29 victims, with officers examining more than 1.5 million pieces of digital evidence taken between 2005 and in 2023. Dyke has remained in custody since his arrest in November 2023. Munro said the new charges brought against Dykethis week are 14 counts of sexual assault, 14 counts of sexual interference, 23 counts of making child pornography and nine counts of solicitation. He is scheduled to appear in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on June 4 at 10 a.m. CST. Richard John Dyke, 46, is now facing a further 14 counts of sexual assault, 14 counts of sexual interference, nine counts of solicitation and 23 counts of making child pornography. (Facebook) Munro said there are now 32 known victims in total and that they came into contact with Dyke in a variety of scenarios from 2005 to 2023. The victims were found in the Saskatchewan cities and towns of Tisdale, Estevan, Coronach, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Swift Current, Munro said. “Some of the victims came into contact with Richard Dyke while he attended daycare at the home,” Munro said. Dyke was also an instructor with the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, but police said they have not identified any victims related to his role with the Air Cadet program.

