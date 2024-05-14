Crews closer to the Gordie Howe International Bridge connection





(CBS DETROIT) – Crews on the Gordie Howe International Bridge will soon mark a major construction milestone, nearing completion of the massive span. Work began over the Detroit River in December 2022, and the final section of the bridge deck is about a month away from completion. Although it's not quite done, the Gordie Howe Bridge is on its way to becoming the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America. Right now, there is only an 85-foot gap between America and Canada. Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

“It's been a long day coming, and you go up there and then you go all the way down and you can actually see the Canadian workers, and they're almost basically right there. I mean, yeah, they've been a lot of hours and hard work to get there So yeah, it's very exciting,” said Jayne Griffor, a foreman. Griffor is one of thousands of workers who have collectively logged over 13 million hours on the project. “To be honest, I was afraid of heights when I first came out here, I've gotten over it. It's exciting to be up there. It's an amazing view of the city and down the river,” Griffor said. Over the next month, workers will install one more segment on the US side before placing the final piece in space. “The last section, the closing part, will be expected to fit. And then partially it needs to be adjusted, depending on the temperature at the time of the year, we actually went to the finish because of the expansion properties of the steel,” he said. David Henderson, CEO of Bridging North America. Once completed, the bridge will have six lanes of traffic and a path for pedestrians and cyclists. “We anticipated opening the bridge in the fall of 2025. So there will be some time after construction is completed where we will do our final testing, making sure everything is working. So the toll systems are working, the lighting are operating and our border agencies who will have access to come in, to do their regulation, to train their staff and who are all ready to go because our goal is really to we have as smooth an opening day as possible,” said Heather Grondin, Chief of Communications at the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority. The Gordie Howe International Bridge contains 216 stay cables, of which all but 10 have been installed. The remaining cables will be installed by mid-June. “It's an honor to be here. I'm so blessed to be a part of history,” Griffor said. More from CBS News Andres Gutierrez Andres Gutierrez joined CBS News Detroit in September 2022. He comes from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, serving as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.

