Victoria Day holiday opening hours and parking





City of Victoria facilities will observe the holiday hours below for Victoria Day. Police, fire and those who provide emergency routes and municipal services are available 24/7. Closed for Victoria Day on Monday 20 May

Hall

Beacon Hill Park Maintenance Yard

Public Works Yard

Victoria Conference Center and Administration Office Crystal Pool and Fitness Center

Saturday, May 18: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

Sunday, May 19: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

Monday, May 20: closed To register for programs and view enrollment schedules, visit victoria.ca/crystalpool. Organic and Garbage Collection

Organic and trash collection will not take place on Monday, May 20. View your organics and trash collection schedule. Saturday garden waste drop-off

City of Victoria residents can drop off their yard waste year-round at the Public Works Yard at 417 Garbally Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garden waste drop-off will be open on Saturday, May 18. Yard and garden waste is also accepted in your green bin. Please bring a City of Victoria utility bill or driver's license showing residency at a property that receives the City's waste collection service. This service is not for commercial use and residents are encouraged to limit use of this program to one weekend trip. For more information, call 250.361.0400 or see the Yard and Garden Waste page. Emergency road services and municipal services

Emergency routes and utilities are not affected by the holiday and can be reached day or night at 250.361.0400. parking

Parking will be FREE in city parks and on-street meters on Monday, May 20 for Victoria Day.

Street parking will not be available along the Victoria Day Parade route (Douglas Street from Tolmie to Belleville). Consider walking, biking or taking BC Transit downtown. The parade starts at 9am so please arrive early as the parade is extremely popular! Paid on-street meter parking is in effect every day from 08:00 to 20:00, except on statutory holidays. Parking is FREE in city parks on Sundays and holidays. Paid parking is in effect 24/7 in the city's surface car parks.

Learn more about downtown parking. Secure parking for bicycles

For those going downtown by bike, scooter or other active transportation device, check out the free and safe Centennial Square bike service. Opening hours this weekend:

Saturday, May 18: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m

Sunday, May 19: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m

Monday, May 20: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m For more information on bicycle parking locations, please see: Bicycle Parking | Victoria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.victoria.ca/city-government/news/victoria-day-holiday-hours-and-parking-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos