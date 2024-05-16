Posts tagged Alessandro Martinelli

Webinar: Enter the Third Nature - Some stories about turning wood and nature into architecture

Webinar: Enter the Third Nature – Some stories about turning wood and nature into architecture

tidingsSally RobertshawEnter the third nature, Some stories about turning wood and nature into architecture, EAA, Education and Academic Affairs, Alessandro Martinelli, Anteo Taro Boschi Sanada, Enrico Sassi, Olaf Gipser, Kuanfan Chen