International
Pro-Palestinian protesters refuse to leave Melbourne University's arts building
Victorian politicians say the University of Melbourne would be within its rights to act against pro-Palestinian protesters whose occupation of an arts building has disrupted classes and divided opinion on campus.
On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators stormed the Arts West building on the university's Parkville campus.
They refused a request from the University of Melbourne to vacate the building until the afternoon, instead setting up tents inside and laying out mattresses.
The action is part of a wider movement on university campuses across Australia and the world, calling on educational institutions to disclose and sever all links with arms manufacturers in light of the humanitarian cost of Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.
The University of Melbourne said it was “concerned by the escalation of these actions” and the conduct would be investigated.
“The university's patience is now at an end,” said deputy vice-chancellor Michael Wesley.
“They are intimidating, have invited non-students and staff onto campus to occupy our building and have caused significant damage.”
He said about 150 classes were canceled as a result of the protest, which affected more than 6,000 students.
Mr Wesley said students have a right to protest but they “crossed the line” when they occupied the Arts West building.
The university is in discussions with Victoria Police.
“They are giving us advice on how we can move forward to end the protests and the occupation,” Mr Wesley said.
In a statement, Victoria Police said it was “not asked to intervene or remove any protesters”.
“Police will continue to liaise with university security and patrol the area to provide reassurance to the wider community,” a spokesman said.
The police can only remove a person from private property if a formal complaint of trespass is made.
At Deakin University's Burwood campus in Melbourne's east, student organizers have again been sent letters by the university's vice-chancellor demanding they dismantle their camp.
In a letter seen by the ABC, vice-chancellor Kerrie Parker called for the immediate dismantling and removal of a camp on Morgan's Walk on the Burwood campus.
“This is a reasonable direction, made to ensure the health, safety and well-being of staff, students and visitors to campus,” the letter said.
Organizers of the Deakin campsite have publicly said they will not comply with the demands.
The police were not asked to intervene
Victoria Police said they had been notified of the protest but had not been asked to intervene or remove the protesters.
He said the University of Melbourne was managing the situation.
“Victoria Police is liaising with the University of Melbourne to provide assistance when and if required,” it said in a statement.
Victorian Liberal Senator James Patterson said the university should take stronger action.
“The vice-chancellors have been very accommodating of these protests for a long time and they need to take action. What is happening at the University of Melbourne is not acceptable,” he said.
“The university needs to take action, it needs to call the police and it needs to ensure that the campus and the buildings on the campus are open to all students, not just extremists.”
Victorian government minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the university would be within its rights to take action.
“When [protesting] violates the rights of others, when we have concerns”, she said.
“Let me be clear, universities have the powers they need to make the decisions they need to make about the safety and security of their campus, supported of course by Victoria Police.”
Mixed feelings among students
University of Melbourne student Eartha Davis had her philosophy class canceled due to the protest.
She said she planned to join the demonstrators and would be prepared to camp outside.
“I think it's fair and it's fair. It's part of protecting and protecting humanity,” she said.
So if we have to submit a class to what is good and right, then I have no complaints.”
Another student, Tom Hoffer, said he understood the protesters' motives but disagreed with their methods.
“I think there are a lot of people who are concerned about their safety,” he said.
“At the end of the day, what they're doing is raising awareness, but I wish they'd do it in a different way, a way that doesn't affect classrooms and disrupt student learning.”
Monash students claim they face suspension
Nine students at Monash University, in Melbourne's south-east, say they have been threatened with suspension and expulsion after clashes between rival gangs.
The nine pro-Palestinian students are accused of using loud speakers to threaten and harass a pro-Israeli student.
In a statement, the students alleged that pro-Israel activists repeatedly entered the protest area and physically assaulted the students.
A Monash University spokesman said staff were reviewing and investigating complaints and a number of “formal notices of student misconduct” had been issued.
