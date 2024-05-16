Robert Fico shooting: Suspect charged with attempted assassination of Slovakian leader





Slovak police have charged a man described as a politically motivated lone wolf with the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is critically ill in hospital after an assassination attempt that rocked the eastern European nation.

Fico was conscious and able to speak Thursday afternoon, according to his longtime ally and Slovak president-elect Peter Pellegrini, who visited him in hospital.

He said the prime minister was still in a serious condition after being shot five times at close range and undergoing surgery.

The assassination attempt shocked the central European country and sparked global condemnation. Slovak Interior Minister Mat utaj Etok said the suspect told law enforcement officers that his action was motivated by his disagreement with the government and its reforms.

The 59-year-old populist leader, who was returned to power last year and whose controversial policy changes have sparked protests in recent weeks, was attacked on Wednesday after an overseas government meeting in the town of Handlova.

Utaj Etok said police were only pursuing an investigative theory that the attack was politically motivated.

He said the suspect told law enforcement officers that he did not agree with Fico's policies and that he decided to act after the last presidential election, which saw a Fico ally, Pellegrini, emerge victorious.

The reasons (the suspect gave) were the decision to abolish the special prosecutor's office, the decision to stop providing military aid to Ukraine, the reform of the public broadcaster and the dismissal of the head of the judicial council, Etok said.

He said the suspect is not a member of any extremist group, calling him a lone wolf who had participated in anti-government protests in the past.

The suspected attacker has been identified by many local media. Asked if the 71-year-old described in some media as Juraj C. from Levice, a town in southwestern Slovakia, is a suspect, prosecutor's office spokeswoman Zuzana Drobov told CNN on Thursday: I can confirm that this is the person who has been accused.

Slovak media reported that the killer was a writer and a poet. The Slovak Writers' Association said on Wednesday that the name identified in local media was a member of the group.

The prime minister approached a small crowd of people waiting to meet him when the suspected gunman in the crowd lunged forward and shot him five times from behind a security barrier. Footage from the scene showed the injured prime minister being bundled into a vehicle by his staff, before it sped away with him inside. No one else was injured in the attack.

The suspected attacker has been identified by multiple local media as a 71-year-old man from southern Slovakia.

There has been no official confirmation of the attacker's identity, but his face was clearly visible in some of the video footage of the attack and his subsequent arrest.

Dramatic footage from the scene of the attack shows the gunman approaching Fico and firing at him at close range through a security barrier.

The injured Prime Minister is then seen being ushered into a vehicle by his staff, before it speeds away with him inside.

Fico was first rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to a major trauma center in the nearby city of Bansk Bystrica, where he spent more than five hours in surgery, according to hospital officials. Officials said he was shot, among other things, in the stomach.

Hospital director Miriam Lapunkov said Thursday that Fico was stable but in very serious condition and would remain in the hospital's intensive care unit. She added that the hospital had two surgical teams operating on the prime minister.

On Thursday morning, the country's Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalik said Fico's condition had stabilized overnight and more steps were being taken to improve his health. The situation is really serious.

The assassination attempt sent shock waves across the country. Kalik and Utaj Etok held an emotional press conference outside the hospital on Wednesday night, saying the leader was fighting for his life.

Visibly shaken and at times struggling for words, the two ministers appeared shaken by the attack. Later in the press conference, both men took a more combative tone, blaming the attack on the hatred being spread by some people and the media.

Fico is the most powerful lawmaker in Slovakia. Unlike the president, whose role is more ceremonial and has a limited scope, the prime minister holds the rank of the decision-making head of the government.

Slovaks have been deeply divided over the country's direction and position in the world since Ficos returned to power last year. Supporters see Fico as a caring leader who has their interests at heart; critics say he is a populist whose pro-Russian leanings pose grave risks to the country.

Slovakia's defense and interior ministers blamed the rise in hate speech and division for the political atmosphere in the country, which they said led to the assassination.

As prime minister, Fico made a major U-turn on Slovakia's foreign policy and its previously staunch support for Ukraine, vowing to end the country's military support for Kiev and vowing to block Ukraine's ambitions in NATO.

The government is also trying to close the public broadcaster and replace it with a new national broadcaster that would be under stricter state control.

The reforms have been extremely divisive and led to months of largely peaceful protests.

Fico previously served as prime minister of Slovakia for more than a decade, first between 2006 and 2010 and then again from 2012 to 2018.

