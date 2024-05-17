Uganda seeks potential uranium production: Uranium & Fuel





May 16, 2024 The Ugandan government is hosting an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) integrated uranium production cycle review mission as it reviews its potential to produce uranium to support its plans for 24,000 MWe of nuclear capacity. Phiona Nyamutoro addresses the IUPCR mission. The IAEA Integrated Uranium Production Cycle Review (IUPCR) missions are designed to assist IAEA member countries in developing the infrastructure for national uranium production programs throughout all phases of the uranium production cycle. Conducted at the request of the country in question, the missions provide independent reviews based on IAEA safety standards, technical guidelines and international good practices, as well as give representatives of the requesting country the opportunity for in-depth discussions with international experts about experiences. and best practices in legal, regulatory and operational aspects specific to the uranium production cycle. The reviews enable countries to identify areas that require more focus or additional resources or to confirm their readiness to move forward with their uranium production cycle. “This morning I welcomed experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the Integrated Uranium Production Cycle Review (IUPCR) Mission to Uganda,” Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals) Phiona Nyamutoro said at X. “Uganda's plans to develop nuclear power plants with a total output of 24,000 MW will require nuclear fuel. To this end, uranium exploration is continuing in the country with the aim of discovering uranium deposits for a sustainable supply of nuclear fuel,” it continued. that of the government. “It also plans to establish a Nuclear Science and Technology center for nuclear education, training, research and this … will require Uranium to produce radioisotopes for industrial and medical applications.” Irene Bateebe, permanent secretary at Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, said the exploration and evaluation of uranium resources, supported by the IAEA, was vital to ensure a stable supply of nuclear fuel for Uganda's planned nuclear power plants. and research reactors. of Uganda Vision 2040 The roadmap, released in 2013, includes the development of nuclear capacity as part of the country's future energy mix. In May 2022, it was reported that the government had purchased land on which to locate a nuclear power plant, and in August last year, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced that Russia and South Korea had been selected to build two nuclear power plants with a capacity combined. of 15 GWe. Uganda launched its uranium exploration initiative in Buhweju district in November. The IUPCR mission is taking place from 14-22 May in Munyonyo. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

