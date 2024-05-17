International
Gaza Fortress ready for deliveries, Navy Command Ship USS Mount Whitney underway
According to photos released by US Central Command on Thursday, the US-built scaffolding that will deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza is ready for delivery.
The skeleton, assembled by the U.S. Army's 7th Transportation Brigade, was positioned and secured ashore this week with the help of the Israel Defense Forces, CENTCOM deputy commander Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.
IDF engineers prepared the beach in Gaza and secured the temporary pier on the beach, Cooper said.
This group of engineers was specially trained for this mission by US Army engineers in the previous weeks on a beach in Israel.
Over the past two months, army watercraft and navy ships have assembled in the Eastern Mediterranean to build a logistics chain from supplies in Cyprus to Gaza that would augment humanitarian aid to civilians trapped there. Announced in President Joe Biden's State of the Union in March, the effort promised to provide up to 2 million meals a day.
Across Gaza, 2.2 million people, the entire population, are facing acute food insecurity, USAID's Sonali Korde told reporters Thursday.
More than half of the population in the north is at catastrophic levels and I want to underline how terrible this is for the most vulnerable, especially mothers and children, and this is what we are particularly focused on reaching with our help.
About 1,000 US military personnel, made up of the 7th TBX from Virginia and Naval Beach Group 1, are operating the Gaza pier and a cargo transit platform about two miles offshore. Under the current plan, cargo is checked in Cyprus and then delivered to the platform which is two miles offshore from the wharf.
Photos on social media show a Besson-class military aircraft docked at the wharf on Thursday and the Maritime Administration's MV Roy A. Benavidez off the coast of Gaza. Vessel watchers have tracked the US-flagged container ship MV Sagamorewhich left Cyprus on Thursday and was seen transferring cargo to Benavideztransportation analyst Sal Mercogliano told USNI News.
The White House and Pentagon have vowed that no US troops will set foot in Gaza and that Israel will handle the protection of the pier and cargo within its territorial waters.
Israel has dedicated a brigade of troops, ships and air force vehicles focused solely on the force protection of this operation. We have been working closely with the Israeli Defense Force for six weeks to ensure that every aspect of logistics operations, command and control, communications and force protection are in place, Cooper told reporters on Thursday.
Additionally, two US guided missile destroyers are in the Eastern Mediterranean operating 12 nautical miles outside Israel's territorial sea in support of
The presence of certain DDGs in the mission was first reported by Military.com.
Meanwhile, the command ship of the US 6th Fleet was again on the move in the Mediterranean Sea, as US sailors and soldiers prepare to deliver the first shipment of humanitarian aid via the Gaza pier.
USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) departed its home port in Gaeta, Italy, on Tuesday, the US 6th Fleet said in a statement.
Tall [its] patrol, Mount Whitney will engage with allies and partners in support of naval operations, which include naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive US and allied naval power, the statement said.
Equipped with a wide range of communications equipment, Mount Whitney serves as the flagship for the commander of the US 6th Fleet, allowing commanders more freedom to conduct operations from international waters rather than at an allied base.
Leaders on board Mount Whitney coordinated the initial US naval presence operations following the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel.
