African Lion 2024 goes live in Ghana | ARTICLE

TAMALE, Ghana African Lion 2024 (AL24) has officially started in Ghana. The Ghana leg of the exercise began on May 13 and runs until May 26.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the US Africa Command's (USAFRICOM) premier and largest annual joint combined exercise. Taking place from April 29 to May 31 and hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries and contingents from NATO, AL24 focuses on increasing readiness between U.S. forces and partner countries.
There is no doubt that this important event affirms the strategic importance of our security partnership and advances our mutual security cooperation objectives, said US Army Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of US Army Task Force Southern Europe, Africa (SETAF-AF).
This multinational, multi-component exercise will showcase a range of land, air, sea and cyberspace capabilities, including High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS) and Rapid Infiltration HIMARS (HIRAIN), air operations, medical treatment missions and more. . The exercise strengthens interaction between participants and demonstrates the ability to establish operational readiness.
AL24 is the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff-Annual joint exercise directed, sponsored by USAFRICOM and executed by SETAF-AF.
“It's always great to train alongside our Ghanaian partners,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Major Brandon Keil, Acting Sergeant Major (G7), SETAF-AF and senior officer in charge of AL24 Ghana. “The activities planned for this exercise will enhance our interoperability and reaffirm our commitment to the security and stability of Ghana and the African continent.
A group of US military units will partner with the Ghanaian Armed Forces to execute many of the planned activities of this exercise, reaffirming the valued partnership between the US and Ghana.
Major activities include a combined field training exercise led by Maryland Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regimentstaff training in civil affairs and information operations, a complex staff exercise led by the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, as well as a citizen medical action program where key medical services will be provided to the local Ghanaian population in Damongo.
As we gather here in this US-sponsored exercise, let us reaffirm our commitment to foster cooperation, strengthen partnerships and sustainable peace, within and around our communities, he said. Ghana Armed Forces Brig. General Frank Tei, commanding general officer, Northern Command.
About the African Lion
2024 marks the 20th anniversary ofUS Army Africa CommandThe main and largest annual, combined, joint exercise “African Lion”. This year's exercise will take place from April 19 to May 31 and will be hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries and contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 focuses on increasing readiness between US forces and partner nations. This cross-domain, multi-component, multinational exercise uses a full range of mission capabilities with the goal of strengthening interoperability among participants and establishing the theater for strategic access.
African Lion content can be found atDefense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).
About SETAF-AF
SETAF-AF providesUS Africa CommandANDUS Army in Europe and Africaa dedicated headquarters to synchronize military activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.
Follow SETAF-AF at:Facebook,I tweet,Instagram,to YouTube,LinkedIn&DVDS
