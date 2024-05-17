International news | Page 1110

Experts say that the US forces the country to retaliate

Market watchers: China may oppose Washington's bad-faith move

By ZHONG NAN | China Daily | Updated: 05-17-2024 07:42

A view of a new electric vehicle production line in Jinhua, Zhejiang province.

The U.S. decision to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports marks a further escalation in Washington's efforts to curb emerging industries in China, forcing Beijing to adopt measures to protect its interests, analysts and top officials said. business associations on Thursday.

In addition to existing tariffs under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, the US on Tuesday announced additional tariffs on a range of Chinese imports, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic cells, critical minerals, semiconductors, steel. and aluminum.

Notably, a World Trade Organization panel found in September 2020 that Section 301 tariffs run afoul of its regulations.

After China's Ministry of Commerce pledged to take firm measures to protect the rights and interests of Chinese companies, market watchers said China has many options to counter Washington's actions that may not necessarily target US industrial goods, but can focus on other sectors.

U.S. protectionist measures could reignite a “trade conflict” with China and hurt the U.S. economy in the process. Since the tariffs essentially hit American businesses and consumers by raising the cost of imported goods, it could lead to inflation and hurt job growth, said Wu Xinbo, dean of Fudan University's Institute of International Studies.

In the short term, the US may appear aggressive in its efforts to target China's emerging industries, but this approach is unlikely to yield practical results in the long term, said Chen Bin, deputy director of China Machinery's expert committee with center in Beijing. Federation of Industry.

As China has already taken the lead in the new energy sector, with the largest industry chain globally, additional tariffs cannot fundamentally change the inherent comparative advantages of Chinese manufacturers, he said.

Rejecting the narrative of “China's overcapacity”, He Yadong, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference that the so-called “overcapacity” perceived by some Western countries is not an excess of capacity, but an excess of anxiety.

It shows some countries' concerns about their competitiveness and market share, which they use as a pretext to discredit and suppress China, He said.

According to research by the Paris-based International Energy Agency, to achieve carbon neutrality targets, annual global sales of new energy vehicles must reach around 45 million units by 2030. This is more than three times the sales globally in 2023, far exceeding current global supply capacity.

As technology products in the new energy sector update and iterate faster, new demand will constantly emerge, He said.

“Overall, the global new energy industry is still in its early stages of development and rapid growth. Instead of overcapacity, there is a relative lack of production capacity,” he said.

Sun Xiaohong, secretary general of the automobile branch of the Beijing-based China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, said the share of Chinese vehicles exported to the US is quite small compared to other markets. .

The number of Chinese electric cars exported to the US fell sharply to less than 2,000 units in the first quarter of this year, reducing the US market share of China's global electric vehicle exports to less than 0.5 percent, the data showed. from the General Administration of Customs.

With such a minimal export volume, the impact of the US tariff hike on Chinese electric vehicles is essentially negligible, Sun said.

In a statement released by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade on Wednesday, industries such as EVs, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic cells in China are at the forefront of technological innovation and market competition, embedding themselves deeply in supply chains. global supply and making important contributions to global efforts in energy conservation and sustainable growth.

At the same time, the US government is providing substantial subsidies to domestic industries such as EVs and semiconductors, a move that runs counter to the principles of a market-driven economy and international trade norms, and threatens the stability and security of industrial and global supply chains, according to the Declaration.