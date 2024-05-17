International
Regulation required in Ottawa far exceeding similar Ontario cities: report
Ottawa's bylaws say compared to their peers, their phones are practically ringing off the hook.
Statistics from the service's annual reports show a gap between the number of bylaw officers and the number of service calls they are responsible for, at least compared to three other Ontario municipalities.
“You really need more staff in the bylaws,” said Cheryl Parrott, a member of the public who spoke at Thursday's emergency preparedness and protective services committee meeting.
“They go from pets, to taxis, to lotteries, to moose and bears. [There’s] parking, A-frame signs, sidewalk blocking, murals, short-term rentals. And of course, the noise is great.”
The report says that as of 2018, full-time workers in the comparable cities of Toronto, Windsor and Hamilton received an average of 441 calls each year.
But in Ottawa, each employee receives an average of more than 800 calls, 83 per cent more than their peers.
Last year, there were more than 100,000 requests for services, an increase of more than seven percent compared to 2022.
“Certainly, the citizens of Ottawa use the services of this department,” said River ward Coun. Riley Brockington, who chairs the committee.
The numbers also don't include parking enforcement issues, which were excluded from the analysis. But they were among the top demands last year, along with property standards, animal control and noise.
A city spokesman said just 77 employees handle all of the nearly 60,000 non-parking requests. By comparison, Hamilton has about 76 employees, but they handle far fewer service calls, averaging just over 37,000.
“I think we heard loud and clear from my colleagues today that they are not happy with the level of staffing we have right now,” Brockington said.
“They wanted to make sure their calls were being answered, but we're not training our law enforcement officers to a point where they want to leave the department.”
Brockington says those pressures will only increase in the coming years, and that funding for more law enforcement officers may be needed in the next budget.
Response times are short by standards
Bylaw officers use a priority scale to respond to calls, with priority one being the highest and priority three being the lowest.
While service response time targets were met for the two highest priorities, they were not met for that lowest priority category which accounts for about 65 percent of total call volumes for the past three years.
In fact, those response times are getting worse, according to the report.
The city has also seen a significant increase in calls for property standards between 2018 and 2022.
“I think there are several factors that are driving the increase in requests for services and none [more] than the new enforcement activity we've received in the last two years,” said Roger Chapman, director of the department's bylaws and regulatory services.
He cited bylaws revolving around vacant properties and short-term rentals as examples.
Parrot told the commission he had seen bylaws struggle to keep up with demand and that “doing more with less has a limited life.”
“Officials work hard, but if they continue to fall further behind, then I would think job satisfaction goes down,” she said. “And that's a job that gets a lot of uncomfortable responses in the first place.”
