Internet experts will gather in Bali to strengthen international cooperation

The third Asia Pacific DNS Forum takes place from 23 to July 24, 2024

Jakarta, Indonesia, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and Pengelola Nama Domain Internet Indonesia (PANDI) will hold the third Asia Pacific (APAC) Domain Name System (DNS) Forum at Bali, IndonesiaBY 23 to July 24, 2024. ICANN is an international non-profit organization that coordinates the DNS and plays a key role in ensuring a global, interoperable and secure Internet. PANDI is the country code top level domain manager assigned to .id.

With the theme “Building Bridges: Strengthening Collaboration to Shape the Future of the Internet”, the APAC DNS Forum at Bali will bring together regional and international experts to explore enhanced collaboration to seize the Internet's opportunities and address its challenges. As the technical backbone, DNS supports the global Internet and the opportunities and innovations it generates. For DNS to continue to fulfill this crucial role in the future, it depends on the cooperation of markets, technologies and stakeholders. Without that cooperation, the globally interoperable Internet we all take for granted could be at risk.

The anticipated expansion of the domain name sector is expected to unlock economic opportunities and remove language barriers to connect the unrelated. The forum will explore how the APAC region can seize these opportunities and contribute to digital transformation. The impact of legislative initiatives on the Internet and the importance of the multilateral model of Internet governance will also be discussed.

“In keeping with this year's theme, PANDI and ICANN are building bridges between them Indonesia, the global Internet ecosystem and the regional community. Such collaboration and engagement is extremely important to the future of the Internet. This event will provide particularly relevant discourses on the future of the Internet, including exploring how we deploy and integrate Blockchain technology into the relevant and contextual field of global Internet governance,” said John Sihar Simanjuntak, President, PANDI Board. “We We are grateful to the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics, who are supporting the event.”

With regional partners, ICANN has held DNS Forums at Africa, East Europe AND Central Asia, Latin America AND CaribbeanAND Middle Eastall with the same goal of ICANN and the global DNS community to collaborate, network and share ideas about the domain name industry and the future of the Internet.

“We are proud to bring the APAC DNS Forum to Indonesia to build on the success of this regional format”, he said Jia-Rong Low, Vice President and Managing Director of ICANN APAC. “We are excited to analyze the opportunities and challenges that the Internet has to offer our region and hope that the Forum will become a thought-leading event for participants to benefit from these insights.”

The APAC Hybrid Forum DNS 2024 will be held at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua.

recording is now open for both in-person and virtual participation. Leading up to the APAC DNS Forum 2024, four pre-event webinars will be held in June and July on topics related to the Forum theme. The full schedule will be announced at the end of May 2024.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information on the APAC DNS Forum 2024 and to participate, please visit event website.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To contact another person online, you must type an address — a name or a number — into your computer or device. This address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers worldwide. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a non-profit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from around the world.

About PANDI



Pengelola Nama Domain Internet Indonesia (PANDI) was founded in 2006 and received redelegation from IANA as the .id Registry in 2013. PANDI is an association made up of a multi-stakeholder membership, including government representatives, Internet industry operators and academics. The number of registered .ids has grown to become the largest ccTLD in the Southeast Asia with 951,421 Domain Names since December 31, 2023. The domain name .id represents Indonesiaidentity, idea and more, because it has its own domain name dispute resolution managed directly by PANDI.

ICANN SOURCE